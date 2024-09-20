The spokesperson said the fire has been extinguished.

“Two crews remain on the scene with a fire investigator.”

The house was near Moanataiari School.

Moanataiari School principal David Brock issued a statement on the school’s Facebook page saying everyone in the school was safe.

“There has been a house fire adjacent to the school,” Brock’s statement said.

“Everyone at school is safe. Emergency services are in attendance. Please do not come into Kuranui Street.

“Students are safe in class avoiding the fumes. School continues as normal.”

Later in the afternoon, Brock issued a second announcement on the school’s Facebook page with pick-up instructions.

“Parents and Caregivers, you may wish to start picking up students now, to avoid congestion. Please fetch from classrooms. Only park in Moanataiari Street please.”

A Police spokesperson said they were notified of a garage fire that had spread to a house on Kuranui St at about 1.25pm today.

“There is no mention of any injuries,” the spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John said they had been were notified of the Thames incident but their assistance was not required.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.