Lena Couchman with mum Karen at Relay For Life 2020. Photo / Supplied

There's a new way to relay.

The Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society has announced an alternative to its iconic Relay For Life event now the fundraiser, which was to take place at Claudelands Events Centre in March, can no longer go ahead.

Fundraising events coordinator Shay Rout says the charity needs its supporters to stay the course and get behind Relay Your Way.

Participants at Relay For Life 2021. Photo / Supplied

"While it is really disappointing that Covid has affected our plans once again, we have quickly adapted and are making the most of it. This year we will walk apart, but not alone."

The Cancer Society has launched an easy-to-follow video that guides supporters through the parts of Relay For Life everyone loves the most, as they relay when and where they like.

You can Relay Your Way with whānau and friends at a time, day and location that suits you. And you can make your relay as long or as short as you like.

Lena Couchman is a regular participant at Relay For Life and is excited for the options the new format brings for her team, Mumma Couchman's Kids.

"We are looking at a few venue options, like the Karangahake gorge where we'll set up a gazebo and chairs, bring food and repeat the tunnel loop walk from the main carpark near the waterfall. And we will still be dressing up as normal."

The event is personal to Lena as her mum, Karen Couchman, died in February 2021, six years after she was diagnosed with cancer.

"My mum always taught me that just because something gets in your way, that doesn't mean you give up.

"I want to show my support to other families that are on this cancer journey to stay positive and fight. And that's what this walk is for me. Walking for a few hours is nothing compared to what you actually go through," says Couchman.

Stuart Bleasel, of Team Scallywags (formerly RelayX), says: "I love this event. This year we've got a route planned out at Hammond Park with a gazebo and tent from 10am to 10pm and we're looking forward to also taking the dogs for a swim in the river. We take part in Relay every year to remember the friends and family we've lost to cancer."

As a community-funded charity, Cancer Society, depends on annual events like Relay For Life.

The Survivors Ceremony at Relay For Life 2021. Photo / Supplied

The funds raised help local cancer patients and their whānau get the care and practical support they need: from safe transport to treatment, through to supportive care nurses, and accommodation for those travelling for treatment.

Supporters also help fund ground-breaking cancer research and vital prevention programmes.

"Our events keep getting knocked down while need for our services go up, so New Zealanders' efforts to raise funds for our work are more vital than ever," says Rout.

