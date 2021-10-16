Hamilton's Pink Walk & Run for breast cancer goes online amid Covid

Some pre-Covid Pink Walk participants. This year walk 3km or run 6km anywhere and anytime between October 28 and 31. Photo / Isla Trapski

Some pre-Covid Pink Walk participants. This year walk 3km or run 6km anywhere and anytime between October 28 and 31. Photo / Isla Trapski

In years gone by, hundreds of walkers and runners would turn the paths around Hamilton Lake into a vibrant palette of pinks and yellows to mark the annual Pink Walk & Button Run.

The event raises much-needed funds for the Breast Cancer Research Trust during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

However, this year the event will be run virtually because of Covid-19 alert level restrictions.

While disappointing, Breast Cancer Research Trust founder and chair Professor Ian Campbell said the event was still a chance for people to get dressed up in their colourful finery and do the walk or run, and compete for prizes.

"We know a virtual event doesn't have quite the same camaraderie as it would if we were all gathered at the lake with friends, who are all dressed up too," Ian said.

"But we know there are still plenty of people out there who'd love to support the trust and the work we do, and we thank them for taking part in this format instead."

Wear your best pink finery for breast cancer awareness or yellow in support of local breast cancer research. Even better, mix pink and yellow together. Photo / Isla Trapski

Ever since the event has run, people have donned pink decorated bras, tutus, feather boas, sequins, wigs and face paint.

While the walk promotes fun and celebration, it has a serious side of raising awareness about breast cancer and funds to help the Breast Cancer Research Trust continue the valuable work it does to gain knowledge and save lives.

Based at Waikato Hospital, the charitable trust enables breast cancer clinical trials and other research to introduce better treatments and care for those diagnosed with breast cancer. The Waikato is an active centre for breast cancer research with a dedicated research team working alongside Waikato Hospital breast cancer specialist staff.

Since 2000, researchers have introduced new surgical techniques, radiotherapy techniques and drug treatments. The trust team also research for a better quality of life, reducing side effects of treatments and improved communication.

"For some this event is also at time to celebrate, support, and honour – to celebrate those who have survived breast cancer, support those going through the breast cancer journey and honour those who have passed," Ian said.

The Breast Cancer Research Trust acknowledges the sponsorship of the Pink Walk by Braemar Hospital over the past 10 years.

How it will work

• Walk 3km or run 6km anywhere and anytime between Thursday October 28 and Sunday October 31.

• Those who register go into the draw to win a rose gold-plated link style bracelet, a pair of rose gold-plated drop-style earrings and a jewellery travel roll (valued at $586) generously donated by Midas Diamond Jewellers.

• Wear your best pink finery for breast cancer awareness or yellow in support of local breast cancer research. Even better, mix pink and yellow together!

• Take a photo and use the hashtag #pinkwalk or #buttonrun on Facebook and Instagram (make sure your photo is public) or email your photo to brightasabutton@waikatodhb.health.nz

• There are fantastic prizes for the best-dressed adult, best dressed little person (under 5), best dressed young person (5-12), best-dressed teen, best-dressed dog, best-decorated bra and best dressed whānau or bubble.

• Complete your run or walk through your neighbourhood, favourite park or even your treadmill. Walk with whānau, friends or colleagues but please adhere to the Covid-19 alert level in place at the time.

• Record and submit your time for the chance to win first, second or third medals and to receive a participation certificate.

• For more information visit www.pinkwalk.co.nz.