New categories for the awards were revealed this year which reflected the unique aspects of the districts and alongside sector excellence awards there would now be categories to recognise community contribution, resilience, digital strategy, environment, and contribution to tourism and hospitality.

Adams said the ongoing challenges since the 2019 awards, notably the hurdles posed by the Covid-19 restrictions, led to the introduction of the business resilience category.

The finalists:

Sector Excellence:

- New and Emerging Business (since April 2021): Pahi Coastal Walk; Te Kouma Heights Glamping; Opito Bay Salt; Fitzone Waihī.

- Consumer Services: Flowers on Pollen; Mercury Bay Discoveries; Top10 Coromandel Shelly Beach.

- Professional Services: Bayleys Coromandel; Woof Woof Ranch; Beside the Seaside.

- Trades and Manufacturing: Major Oak Safety Training; Coromandel Distilling Co; EPL Construction.

- Māori Business: Evolution Fitness; Manavation.

Category Excellence:

- Community Contribution: Major Oak Safety Training; Dive Zone Whitianga; EPL Construction; Wāhi Tukurua; Evolution Fitness.

- Business Resilience: Centre Line Construction; Hello World Thames; Professional Trade Services.

- Waste Minimisation: Wāhi Tukurua; Buffalo Lodge; Gastronomic.

- Contribution to Tourism: Coromandel Distilling Co; Valley Tours and Transfers; The Waterworks; Thames Museum.

- Digital Strategy and e-Commerce: Flowers on Pollen; Mom Store; The Waterworks.

One of the business awards judges, Sue Loder, said the volume and quality of entries had been impressive.

“It was a real pleasure reviewing entries; there are some very innovative, brave and creative businesses across Hauraki and Coromandel.

“Congratulations to all those that entered; I’m really looking forward to visiting finalists, deliberating further with fellow judges, and celebrating all finalists at the gala evening.”

In addition to the main award categories, two awards were open for nominations from the public: Service to Business, which celebrated individuals who go above and beyond in a voluntary or professional capacity to support local business communities, and the popular People’s Choice, which recognises businesses that provide standout service.

An overwhelming number of nominations were received for the People’s Choice award, so there would be two People’s Choice Awards this year - one for each district. Voting - one vote per district, per person. Voting closed on September 16.

Due to the quality of the nominees in the Service to Business award, the judges recognised all four nominees as Service to Business Award recipients:

• Sue Lewis-O’Halloran, Thames Business Association

• Jennifer Ashman, Coromandel-Colville Business Association

• Monika Lange, Thames/Coromandel Newsfeed

• Barb Berry, Positive Paeroa

Award winners and recipients are to be announced at an awards gala evening on October 23 at the Thames War Memorial Civic Centre.

Richardsons Real Estate has been a sponsor of the community business award category for many years but this year it has become the naming rights sponsor of the awards.

Adams said the councils were very grateful.

“It means the awards can continue to inspire local businesses to reach new heights.”







