Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt, left, and Hauraki Mayor Toby Adams agreed there would be no shortage of friendly rivalry for which district would win the supreme business award.

The Hauraki Coromandel Business Awards are back for 2024 with a few new categories.

The biennial awards are run by the Hauraki and Thames-Coromandel district councils and celebrate excellence and creativity in the business sector.

This year, Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt and Hauraki District Mayor Toby Adams revealed a new look and categories for the awards.

The new categories reflected the unique aspects of the districts and alongside sector excellence awards there would now be categories to recognise community contribution, resilience, digital strategy, environment, and contribution to tourism and hospitality.

Adams said the ongoing challenges since the 2019 Awards, notably the hurdles posed by the Covid-19 restrictions, led to the introduction of the business resilience category.

The popular People’s Choice Award and the Service to Business Award will also be a part of this year’s celebrations.

“If you want to see your favourite business’s name in lights, then make sure you vote when nominations open on June 10 or get even closer to the action by sponsoring one of the award categories and let’s make sure our talented, resilient, innovative businesses feel the love,” Adams said.

Entries will be submitted to an independent panel of three judges.

Based on entrants’ applications, judges will select finalists in each category, with the finalists to be announced on August 31.

The judges will be looking for evidence of contribution to the business sector and wider business community, effective financial management, job creation, service and infrastructure development, planning and continual improvement.

Public voting for the People’s Choice Award opens on September 2.

Richardsons Real Estate has been a sponsor of the community business award category for many years but this year it has become the naming rights sponsor of the awards.

Adams said the councils were very grateful.

“It means the awards can continue to inspire local businesses to reach new heights.”

Business entries and public nominations open on June 10. The gala award evening will take place on October 23 at the Thames War Memorial Civic Centre.

To find out more, head to www.hauraki-dc.govt.nz/community/business-awards.