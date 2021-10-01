Cultures come together to celebrate spring among the cherry blossoms

One of the biggest cherry trees at English Cherry Tree Manor, pictured in the evening. Photo / Supplied

The Tamahere Cherry Blossom Festival at English Cherry Tree Manor is continuing this weekend, ready to celebrate the arrival of spring.

For the first day of the festival last Sunday the theme was United Nations of New Zealand. This weekend the themes are Ring of Life on Saturday October 2 and Bridgerton Spring Ball on October 3. They hope lots of people will be dressed up according to the theme of the day.

For the The Ring of Life festival organisers Anne Cao and Paul Oulton encourage couples to put on their wedding outfits again to relive the special day.

The festival's last day is inspired by the Netflix series Bridgerton.

"We watched [it] and loved it! Last year some people came dressed up in old-fashioned costumes, so we thought it would be cool as a theme," Paul says.

Each festival day features numerous acts and activities including entertainers and performers, food stalls, pony rides, and photo competitions. Visitors also have the chance to get some professional photos taken and to book tickets to a high tea.

New this year are clear geodesic tents where people can enjoy a high tea and the performances in their own personal bubble.

Due to the latest Covid-19 outbreak, people have to book tickets for a two-hour timeslot if they want to attend the festival.

Says Paul: "It is not great running [the festival] during level 2, people are hesitant about going to big events. But fewer people on the property means more visitors have the chance to take their photo with the cherry blossoms without people in the background."

Image 1 of 10 : Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate welcomes guests with festival organisers Anne Cao and Paul Oulton. Photo / Supplied

The opening day last week saw a variety of distinguished guests welcomed and a variety of colourful costumes and performances from different cultures.

They included a Scottish bagpiper welcoming the VIPs, Māori songs, a traditional Philippines performance, a Japanese Koto harp performance, an Indian dance performance, and Chinese dragon dancers.

Guests included the deputy head of mission at the Japanese Embassy, Nishioka Tatsushi; Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate, former Hamilton Mayor Margaret Evans, and Hamilton MPs Dr Gaurav Sharma and David Bennett.

Hamilton has a number of Sister City relationships around the world but the oldest of them is the one with Saitama in Japan.

"We all know about Japan and cherry blossoms," Southgate told guests at the opening.

"Councillor Ryan Hamilton, who is here today, is leading some work with Saitama to reinvigorate our relationship, and our mutual love for cherry blossom trees is one of the things that we've identified as something that could bind us together even more closely," she said

"Of course our friends in Saitama cannot travel at this time, but I would like to acknowledge Mr Nishioka Tatsushi, who is here today.

Mr Nishioka spoke of how the Japanese love cherry blossoms the most and the blossoms signalled celebrations, beginnings and endings. He said he would like to come again to the festival next year.

The festival and the mayor acknowledged the late Hamilton city councillor Margaret Forsyth who was passionate about the environment and loved cherry blossoms.

NZ Cherry Blossom Festival donated $2000 to Breast Cancer Research Trust. Festival organisers Paul, Anne and Mayor Paula presented a cheque to Jenni Scarlet, representing the trust.

The Details

• What: Cherry Blossom Festival

• When: October 2 and 3 from 10am until 4pm

• Where: English Cherry Tree Manor, 125 Matangi Rd, Tamahere

• Tickets: www.blossfest.com, Adult $39, child $20, high tea $39, no gate sales