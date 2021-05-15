Beach Hop community donates to Hamilton Lions Lodge

Noddy and Andrea presenting the donation to Lodge hosts John, Maree and Helen. Photo / Supplied

Whangamata local and driving force behind Repco Beach Hop Noddy Watts raised $14,000 for Cancer Society's Lions Lodge in Hamilton with this year's classic car and rock'n'roll festival in Whangamata.

The Lions Lodge provides free accommodation and meals to people who need to travel long distances for cancer treatment.

Beach Hop raises funds for community charities regularly, but this year's choice of charity was personal for Noddy and fiancée Andrea Ross, as she was diagnosed with cancer late last year.

Andrea had an intensive treatment schedule at Waikato Hospital, so the lodge became the couple's home away from home for two months until Andrea finished her treatment.

Noddy says: "The lodge took a weight off our shoulders during a difficult time. I don't know how we would have coped. How could you drive from Whangamata to Hamilton and back every day for radiation treatment? The stress would have been unmanageable."

Andrea says there is also huge benefit from spending time with other people going through a similar experience, which is not something you get anywhere else.

"Communal support is a big part of it too. We made a lot of friends, and the positive nature of everyone there is amazing."

With this year's donation from the classic car and rock'n'roll weekend out, Noddy wanted to say thank you.

"We couldn't have run the event without them."

Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society chief executive Shelley Campbell says the charity is incredible grateful for the generous donation, which comes at a significant moment in the lodge's history as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

"For 10 years, the lodge has offered a lifeline to people across the region who might otherwise struggle to get the treatment they need far from home. It's a very special place and we're so thankful Whangamata and the wider Beach Hop community agrees."

Noddy credits the generosity of the classic car community for the impressive final total raised.

Ron Macrae rounded his winning bid for an original piece of artwork by airbrush artist Julia Tapp $7000 up to $10,000. Verne and Michelle Russel had won a $1000 cash prize for Harcourts Top Hop House and have donated their win back to the cause.

Long-time volunteer Wayne Montgomery, who has stayed with the lodge before while receiving treatment for cancer, auctioned his crew gear from 21 years, adding another $2500 to the total.

Since its opening in 2011, the Lions Lodge has provided 106,424 bednights, 319,272 nutritious meals and 34,220 return trips to treatment at Waikato Hospital for people who need to travel long distances for life-saving cancer treatment.