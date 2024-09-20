Foster said police responded to a burglary in process at the River Rd residential address at about 8.15pm on Thursday.

A man was found a block from the address, allegedly in possession of a stolen laptop bag. A counterfeit bank note was also recovered.

The 38-year-old was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today on a charge of burglary and possessing a forged bank note.

Foster said the arrest followed an arrest of a 33-year-old man on September 9 for allegedly using counterfeit notes to buy items from stores in Waikato. Police located and seized counterfeit notes in his possession.

Foster said the man had been remanded in custody and was due to reappear in the Hamilton District Court on October 2 on charges of possessing forged bank notes and obtaining by deception.

“The quality of the notes located differed, with a number managing to pass the tear test; the most noticeable fault was often with the see-through hologram image, which was often rudely cut or non-existent.

“To avoid falling victim to fake cash, we are asking retailers and the public to boost their knowledge around banknote security and report any fraudulent notes they come across.”

When accepting cash, retailers were advised to take a “look, feel and tilt” approach to identify a genuine banknote, Foster said.

Information can be found on the Reserve Bank website: How to spot a fake banknote or coin - Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua (rbnz.govt.nz)

“If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit note, do not accept it; if you find you’ve already received a counterfeit note, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further and get in touch with police,” Foster said.











