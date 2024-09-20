Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Multiple arrests as counterfeit bank notes turn up across Waikato and surrounding regions

Al Williams
By
Hauraki Coromandel Post editor·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read
Police in Waikato have arrested two men in relation to counterfeit banknotes. Photo / 123rf

Police in Waikato have arrested two men in relation to counterfeit banknotes. Photo / 123rf

Counterfeit cash is making its way across the Coromandel, Waikato and surrounding regions as police confirm multiple arrests in an ongoing investigation.

A man was arrested on River Rd, Claudelands, Hamilton last night following a burglary on the same street. Police allege he was in possession of a counterfeit bank note.

That arrest follows reports to the Hauraki Coromandel Post from members of the public about fake notes being presented across the Coromandel this week.

On Friday, police confirmed staff were speaking to people in the district and would come back with more information next week.

In a statement, Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Foster said police were urging members of the public and retailers to be cautious when accepting bank notes, with several counterfeit notes in circulation in Waikato and surrounding regions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Foster said police responded to a burglary in process at the River Rd residential address at about 8.15pm on Thursday.

A man was found a block from the address, allegedly in possession of a stolen laptop bag. A counterfeit bank note was also recovered.

The 38-year-old was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today on a charge of burglary and possessing a forged bank note.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Foster said the arrest followed an arrest of a 33-year-old man on September 9 for allegedly using counterfeit notes to buy items from stores in Waikato. Police located and seized counterfeit notes in his possession.

Foster said the man had been remanded in custody and was due to reappear in the Hamilton District Court on October 2 on charges of possessing forged bank notes and obtaining by deception.

“The quality of the notes located differed, with a number managing to pass the tear test; the most noticeable fault was often with the see-through hologram image, which was often rudely cut or non-existent.

“To avoid falling victim to fake cash, we are asking retailers and the public to boost their knowledge around banknote security and report any fraudulent notes they come across.”

When accepting cash, retailers were advised to take a “look, feel and tilt” approach to identify a genuine banknote, Foster said.

Information can be found on the Reserve Bank website: How to spot a fake banknote or coin - Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua (rbnz.govt.nz)

“If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit note, do not accept it; if you find you’ve already received a counterfeit note, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further and get in touch with police,” Foster said.




Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News