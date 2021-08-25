Daffodil Day street collection cancelled but online donations urgently needed

The familiar yellow Daffodil Day pin will be missing from lapels this year. Photo / Supplied

The familiar yellow Daffodil Day pin will be missing from lapels this year. Photo / Supplied

The Cancer Society is urging supporters to donate and fundraise online as Covid forces the cancellation of its iconic street collection on Friday.

Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society chief executive, Shelley Campbell, says the cancellation is a "disappointing blow" for the charity.

"Daffodil Day is the culmination of many hours of hard work of not only staff, but dedicated volunteers throughout the region who coordinate Daffodil Day collections in their local community.

"Every one of them knows how important Daffodil Day is for the Cancer Society. Quite simply, it's our largest annual appeal, raising vital funds that enable us to support people with cancer and their families.

"The cancellation of our street appeal is likely to have a significant impact, which is very concerning - especially during Covid when people with cancer need support more than ever."

Hamilton volunteer Diane Hall masked up for Daffodil Day in level 2 last year. Photo / Supplied

The services delivered by the Cancer Society are deemed essential. Campbell says the charity moved quickly to respond to level 4 restrictions last Wednesday, like moving nurse consults online and via phone and implementing strict protocols for drivers taking cancer patients to treatment.

The charity has also extended operations at the Cancer Society's Lions Lodge in Hamilton from five to seven days a week to ensure it remains a safe bubble for cancer patients receiving treatment.

The 55-room facility provides free accommodation and meals for people who need to travel for cancer treatment at Waikato Hospital.

"Obviously, that comes with a host of unplanned costs – like additional meals, more staffing, increased cleaning. So the cancellation of our flagship fundraiser couldn't come at a worse time."

While the Cancer Society's smiling volunteers in their yellow hi-vis vests will be missing from the streets on Friday, August 27, Campbell says the public can still help.

"The street collection is cancelled, but Daffodil Day isn't."

The charity asks the community to take their support online and make an urgent donation at www.daffodilday.org.nz.