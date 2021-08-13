Voyager 2021 media awards
Premium
Lifestyle

Simon Bridges on his new book, and the personal dig that left him in tears

11 minutes to read
By: , Zanna Gillespie and Greg Bruce

Feature Writer, NZ Herald

Simon Bridges talks to Greg Bruce about his new book and his new life.

We met at the Servo Cafe - or, as he knew it growing up, the gas station - in Te Atatū

