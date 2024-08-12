Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds contain antioxidants in the form of vitamin E, which plays a cell-protecting role. Antioxidants collect loose electrons in the body (also called “free radicals”) that can damage cells and lead to certain cancers and heart disease.

How to use them

One tablespoon (9g) of sunflower seeds is a simple way to hit your target. It contains 3mg of this important micronutrient, the recommended daily intake (RNI) in the UK is 4mg for men and 3mg for women.

Sprinkle or munch them straight from the packet, blend them up in a smoothie, use whole in bakes.

Or make these dark chocolate, seedy clusters. Preheat the oven to 160C fan. In a bowl, mix 200g sunflower seeds, 2 tbsp maple syrup and a pinch of salt. Place heaped teaspoonfuls of the mixture on to a parchment-lined baking tray and bake for 20 minutes until golden. Allow to cool completely, then melt 50g of dark chocolate for 1 minute in the microwave and drizzle generously over the clusters.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds provide abundant protein, fibre, unsaturated fat, vitamins B, C, E, magnesium, zinc and iron.

They contain compounds called cucurbitacins, which have been shown to help prevent male hair loss and prostate enlargement. Eating pumpkin seeds has been associated with a reduced risk of breast cancer in postmenopausal women, according to a 2012 observational study.

How to use them

Roast pumpkin seeds and sprinkle over soup as an alternative to croutons. They add texture, colour and complex flavours as well as valuable nutrients.

Pumpkin seeds can be quickly toasted in a dry frying pan until crunchy and added to your porridge or overnight oats.

Sprinkle pumpkin seeds over sweet or savoury bakes to add another dimension to scones, bread and cakes.

Yoghurt, chia seeds, and berries. Photo / 123rf

Chia seeds

Though they’re a relative newcomer to the edible-seed scene, chia seeds live up to the hype. Packed with fibre, protein and ALA (the plant version of omega-3 fatty acids), they have also shown promise for lowering blood pressure in those with type 2 diabetes. Research published in the journal Nutrition and Health recorded a significant decrease in systolic blood pressure in the 42 participants of the study who consumed chia seeds for 12 weeks.

How to use them

The unique quality of chia seeds is their ability to absorb up to 12 times their weight and take on a gelatinous consistency. As a nice alternative to porridge or overnight oats, make a simple chia pudding by mixing up 2 well-mashed, ripe bananas, 50g chia seeds, 1 tin of coconut milk and 1 tsp vanilla extract. Divide between 4 ramekins and chill overnight. Top with fresh chopped fruit for breakfast.

A teaspoon of chia seeds is a clever addition to a smoothie because they have a natural thickening effect.

Add a tablespoon of chia seeds to muesli, granola or your regular breakfast cereal if you prefer a bit of crunch at breakfast time.

Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds contain a whopping 88mg calcium per tablespoon compared with just 7mg in sunflower seeds (the RNI is 700mg). Calcium is critical for bone health, particularly in women, who tend to lose bone density postmenopause. A 2023 review study concluded that plant compounds called lignans, found in sesame seeds, can protect against postmenopausal osteoporosis.

How to use them

Toasted sesame seeds make an excellent garnish for all types of dishes, from stir-fries to salads or sprinkled over the contents of a lunchtime wrap.

Toss salmon fillets in soy sauce and coat with sesame seeds before pan frying.

Sesame seeds go extremely well with banana. Toast up some seedy bread, add your favourite nut butter, squash overripe banana and sprinkle generously with sesame seeds.

Flax seeds are one of the best plant sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Photo / 123rf

Flax seeds

Also known as linseed, these are one of the best plant sources of omega-3 fatty acids (called ALA). ALA is not as potent as animal sources of omega-3 such as oily fish, but it is still a useful addition to the diet to guard against inflammation, which we know is important for brain and heart health. Studies have recommended including flax seeds in the diet to combat cardiovascular disease. About 1 tbsp of flax seeds contains 1.6g of ALA, but as there is no RNI for omega-3 — try to eat as many different sources as possible.

How to use them

Because flax seeds have a tough outer coating it can be hard for the body to access the nutritional goodies within, so grinding them up first is a good idea. Try adding a tablespoon of ground flaxseed to your morning smoothie.

You can add ground flaxseed to meatballs or any kind of meat or vegetable patty for extra goodness.

Try adding a couple of tablespoons of ground flaxseed to pancake batter to reduce their overall glycaemic load (the fats and fibre in the seeds help mitigate any potential blood sugar spikes).

Hemp seeds

To up the plant protein in your diet you can’t do much better than hemp seeds, which are head and shoulders above the rest, containing 5.5g of protein per tablespoon (pumpkin seeds are the next highest at 2g per tablespoon).

They’re also a good source of essential omega fatty acids, which studies have shown can help reduce inflammation and alleviate the symptoms of eczema, and have other proven health benefits including reducing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, dementia and depression.

How to use them

Hemp seeds have a rich, nutty flavour, so are a perfect nut alternative for those with allergies.

Make hemp seed pesto. Place 50g basil, 1 peeled clove of garlic, 10g hemp seeds, 60g parmesan and a squeeze of lemon juice in the bowl of a food processor. With the motor running, slowly add 70ml of cold-pressed hemp oil and process until emulsified. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Use hemp seeds to make an easy, non-dairy milk replacement. Combine 100g shelled hemp seeds with 1 litre of water in a food processor and blend on high for 1 minute. Strain the mixture into a sealable container. Will keep in the fridge for up to five days.



