Dr Ross Perry told Daily Mail, “They are relatively high in fat, so it’s also important not to overdo it as actually, too much can add to weight gain.

“Chia seeds as a rule of thumb are very healthy and great for digestion, boasting tons of vitamins and packed full of fibre as well as being good for digestion and heart health, so incorporating them into our diets isn’t a bad idea.

“Yes, chia seeds are great to incorporate into one’s diet as they are healthy and can help with our digestive system, but equally, they can be added to porridge, a smoothie, or a salad.”

He reminded readers that “it’s not rocket science to eat a well-balanced diet, drink plenty of water and exercise”, rather than following every wellness trend.

One TikTok creator has claimed she lost “three pounds” (1.3kg) from drinking the mixture, telling her followers, “I can confirm it does work for weight loss ... it makes me gag but it’s worth it.”

Another took to the platform to write, “Me slurping down my tadpole water just to get skinny.”

Chia seeds can be incorporated into porridge, yoghurt or smoothies. Photo / 123rf

Another reminded viewers to add water to the chia seeds before consuming them in any form.

“If you don’t put water in your chia seeds before you consume them, your chia seeds will expand in your stomach, causing blockage, meaning you’ll be constipated ... just put a little water in your chia seeds, let it expand, then add it to your oatmeal, then put it in a smoothie. You’re welcome.”

Nutrition and fitness coach Lisa Marley told Daily Mail that chia seeds aren’t “a miracle weight-loss solution”, though they’re high in fibre, antioxidants, and omega-3.

“Consuming chia seed water may help improve digestion, promote heart health, and boost energy levels. Additionally, chia seeds have been shown to help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation in the body,” she explained.

“However, consuming chia seeds in water may not necessarily be more effective than incorporating them into your diet in other forms, such as adding them to smoothies, porridge or yoghurt.

“Ultimately, the key is to consume chia seeds as part of a balanced and varied diet to reap their full benefits.”



