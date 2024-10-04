The infrared sauna at Hana offers a way for clients to experience the benefits of red light through heat.

Key benefits for fitness and wellness

At its core, red light therapy is prized for its versatility. It offers benefits for both the skin and muscles, making it ideal for people with a range of health goals.

“Athletes and fitness enthusiasts find that this therapy aids in muscle recovery, reducing soreness and improving performance,” explains Dominique Francis, founder of Redroom Wellness. “It stimulates cellular function, promoting faster healing and recovery from injuries or strenuous workouts.”

A 2020 study published in Frontiers in Sports and Active Living found that athletes using red light therapy before or after exercise experienced a significant decrease in delayed onset muscle soreness, along with improvements in overall muscle strength and endurance.

Similarly, research published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology highlighted its benefits for skin, noting improvements in skin elasticity, collagen density, and a reduction in signs of ageing with regular use.

For those dealing with chronic pain or inflammation, red light therapy has also been shown to offer relief. Francis points out that “regular use can help alleviate inflammation, making it beneficial for those with chronic pain or inflammatory conditions such as arthritis”.

Consistency is key

While a single session of red light therapy can provide temporary relief, both experts agree that consistent use is the best way to reap long-term benefits.

“We recommend starting with three to five sessions per week for the first couple of weeks, then one to two sessions weekly for maintenance, depending on your health goals,” says Higgins.

This routine allows users to build up the cumulative effects of the therapy, much like maintaining a workout regimen.

Francis draws a parallel between regular red light therapy and going to the gym: “In order to build muscle or lose weight, you don’t expect to go once and see results. Red light therapy is very much the same – consistency is key to really maximising the benefits.”

Hana's PBM pods are a relaxing way to reap the benefits of red light without exposure to heat.

Choosing the right treatment

For those new to red light therapy, the abundance of different options can be overwhelming. At Hana, clients have the choice between red light therapy in a PBM pod or an infrared sauna, each offering its own unique benefits.

According to Higgins, “Infrared saunas use heaters that emit infrared light to heat the body directly, rather than heating the air around you,” which she says provides detoxification, relaxation and stress relief, as well as aiding sleep quality, circulation and cardiovascular health.

“The PBM pod uses specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light that penetrate the skin at a cellular level but do not produce heat. The main benefits are cellular energy production, improved skin health and appearance, muscle recovery and pain and inflammation relief.”

At Redroom Wellness, the focus is on providing high-quality red light therapy with advanced technology. Their PowerPanel Elite XL, for example, delivers a powerful output of 600mW/cm² and optimised wavelengths of light for faster, more effective results.

“With a larger surface area, these panels provide greater coverage, allowing for more effective treatment in less time,” says Francis. The panels also have low electromagnetic field emissions, making them a safe option for regular use.

Incorporating red light therapy into a wellness routine can offer a holistic approach to health that covers more than just recovery. Francis believes that combining red light therapy with a balanced fitness programme, including strength training, Pilates, and yoga, is the key to unlocking its full potential.

Redroom Wellness offers infrared yoga, pilates and strength classes with optional red light therapy recovery sessions.

Light-enhanced workouts

Taking the concept of light therapy one step further, Auckland-based studio Sala has introduced Chroma to its exercise portfolio. This unique offering allows clients to choose between working out in yellow, blue, or red light, each designed to enhance different aspects of the workout.

The Chroma concept marries the principles of light therapy with tailored exercise classes, creating an immersive experience that not only pushes physical limits but also improves mental wellbeing.

Blue light (Full body): Designed to promote harmony and stability, blue light is integrated into full-body workouts with treadmill and weight station intervals. Blue light is known to alleviate fatigue, anxiety, and depression, providing mental clarity during high-intensity exercises.

Yellow light (Upper body): Yellow light stimulates optimism and mental clarity, energising participants for upper body workouts that incorporate cardio bursts, bodyweight exercises, and more reps. It encourages mental sharpness, making it ideal for sessions focused on explosive movements.

Red light (Lower body): With a focus on improving cardio and strength, the red light class taps into red’s ability to exude energy and warmth. Red light enhances physical power and endurance, making it a perfect match for slow, powerful movements using heavy weights.

Whether you’re committing to regular red-light-infused relaxation sessions or amplifying your workouts, light therapy is only scratching the surface of its potential. As more people experience its transformative effects on recovery, skin health, and overall wellbeing, this once-niche treatment may soon signal a shift in how we approach self-care and fitness.

Lucy Slight is a beauty and lifestyle columnist for the Herald. She has worked in print and digital publishing for the past 17 years in New Zealand and Australia, across several well-known fashion, beauty, entertainment, food and home titles. Recently she’s looked at whether magnesium can help anxiety, shared some eco-friendly shaving options, and explained blepharoplasty.