Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Kiwi fitness founder on infertility ‘heartache’ and search for a surrogate

Bethany Reitsma
By
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Dominique Francis says opening Redroom Wellness became her outlet after going through multiple rounds of IVF. Photo / Olivia Kirkpatrick

Dominique Francis says opening Redroom Wellness became her outlet after going through multiple rounds of IVF. Photo / Olivia Kirkpatrick

Warning: This story references infertility and miscarriage. Please take care.

Dominique Francis launched her business Lullabuy in 2022 - an online platform for Kiwi parents to buy and sell pre-loved luxury baby goods. But behind the scenes, she was experiencing heartbreak after heartbreak trying to conceive a child of Herald about her gruelling experience with repeated IVF treatments, the new venture that’s given her an outlet, and what’s giving her hope for the future.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle