Matty McLean is soon to wed Ryan Teece at Parihoa Farm. Photo / Supplied

Wedding season is upon us with a TV star, two famous influencers and two Rich-Listers, all set to walk the aisle in their own romantic way.

Breakfast’s Matty McLean is soon to wed real estate agent Ryan Teece at Parihoa Farm, the home of The Great Kiwi Bake Off in Muriwai.

“We fell in love with the venue as soon as we turned up there for a site visit – it’s a beautiful farm right on the rugged west coast, and the most incredible place for us to tie the knot,” McLean tells Spy.

“Ryan and I are coming up on six years together now – we got engaged on our fifth anniversary – and it really just feels like the perfect next step. I truly can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”

McLean, 36, says he and Teece, 31, are so excited about celebrating their big day this summer and everything seems to be in order and going to plan.

McLean says the pair are doing it their own way and it’s going to be one heck of a party.

“Although there’s something slightly nerve-wracking about throwing the biggest party of your life! Luckily, we have some incredible people by our side to make sure the day runs smoothly – and as long as there’s food, booze and music, I think everyone should have a great time.”

He adds that with the lockdowns over the past couple of years, there are still friends and family members on each side who are yet to meet. So, this will be the perfect way to get everyone together.

Meanwhile, superstar influencers Sarah Harris and Joshua Williams - who used to be known as NZ’s Ken and Barbie of Instagram - are planning a relatively small affair in February, also at Parihoa Farm. It comes off the back of a difficult year for the pair.

Josh Williams and Sarah Harris. Photo / Supplied

“Much to everyone’s surprise we’re keeping our numbers small and intimate with no phones!” they tell Spy.

“We decided to just have our closest family and friends so we get to spend time with every individual person and be 100 per cent present.”

The pair, who got engaged in Bora Bora in 2019, have set a plan for the imagery they want to efficiently capture the day, so they can party the night away with their nearest and dearest.

“We don’t want to feel as if we’re working on the day,” they say.

In June, Harris, 29, had her breast implants removed and shared her story with the Herald on Sunday to warn other young women that artificially enhancing their bodies wouldn’t necessarily make them happy and could make them sick.

This week, Williams, 28, had similar messaging on Instagram, where he shared his cautionary tale of taking anabolic steroids in the past for his body-building career.

Harris recently lost her father so her mum will be walking her down the aisle and Williams says he can’t wait to see them walking towards him.

“I honestly cannot wait to wake up together for the very first day as husband and wife and begin this new chapter as Mr and Mrs Williams. I am one very lucky man and couldn’t be more excited for our future together.”

Dominique Wisniewski and Mark Francis. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Next weekend, it is understood the nuptials of rich-list property man Mark Francis and baby goods entrepreneur Dominique Wisniewski will take place at a picturesque location just north of Auckland.

Sources tell Spy it is a private affair, which will no doubt be done in style.

At their engagement soiree at their Herne Bay home last year in March, Wisniewski looked stunning in a grecian wrap dress and there is no doubt she will trump that on her big day.

In the summer, the newlyweds are bound to be at the wedding of good friends, fellow rich-lister Justin Wyborn and fiance Kylie Vernon, who are said to be tying the knot in an equally picturesque location in the Far North.