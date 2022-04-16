Dominique Wisniewski and fiancee Mark Francis. Photograph by Norrie Montgomery.

It girl around town Dominique Wisniewski, fiancee to property mogul Mark Francis, has been combining wedding planning with her new luxury baby business Lullaby.

Wisniewski saw a market niche for premium/high-end products in the reselling of preloved designer baby goods in top condition. The business offers a vast collection of the best labels for the nursery and for taking baby out and about. Included are top-range fashion labels such as Dior, Gucci, Hermes and Fendi.

Wisniewski's business, which was started on Instagram, caters to parents with an excess of baby goods and clothes, and to parents wanting to purchase high-end products that they may otherwise not have been able to afford.

She says It creates a perfect recycle circle for beautiful goods and solves the problem of what to do with items that, quickly grown out of, are needed for a only short time.

A Dior pram is an example of the products for sale on Lullabuy.com

With a growing number of new mums in the well-heeled circles of Wisniewski's social set, the stock and quality has been top notch.

Now Wisniewski has put a strong focus on quality second-hand designer baby wares on her website, lullaby.com.

Earlier this year, the wedding of Wisniewski and Francis made Spy's list of the top three Rich-List weddings to watch out for, after a lavish poolside engagement party at their stylish Herne Bay waterfront home last March. Lips are of course sealed as to when and where the stunning day will be, but the pair have recently dropped some hints on Instagram.

A few weeks back they had a trip to Aspen, where Spy understands they plan to have a ceremony late this year or early next. Last weekend, Wisniewski threw a fabulous lunch at her Herne Bay home for her bridal team, with imported designer bridesmaid gift boxes for her seven lucky attendants.

One of the bridesmaids is Wisniewski's good friend, former The Crowd Goes Wild reporter Makere Gibbons, wife of luxury property developer Kurt. The couple have three young children, whose designer duds have no doubt found their way to Lullaby.

The groom-to-be didn't hang around to play waiter for the ladies - he, Gibbons and fellow property magnate and fellow Rich-List groom-to-be Justin Wyborn were at the track for the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix, doing the racing in VIP style in Melbourne.