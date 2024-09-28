From safety razors to soap bars: Is it time to start shaving sustainably?

Since razors and their mixed-material components aren’t recyclable through regular kerbside collection, proper disposal is essential. Terracycle’s Gillette Razor Recycling Programme offers a solution, allowing consumers to recycle a wide range of shaving equipment, from blades to packaging, by either downloading prepaid shipping labels or dropping items off at collection points.

Switch to a safety razor

One of the most impactful ways to reduce your shaving waste is by switching to a safety razor. These durable, stainless-steel tools are built to last, meaning they significantly cut down on plastic waste. Unlike disposable razors, which are tossed after a few uses, safety razors only require replacing the blade.

Razor blades cannot be recycled in your kerbside recycling either, nor are they accepted through Terracycle. However, Caliwoods, a New Zealand social enterprise that produces and sells safety razors and blades, will accept razor blades from any brand for repurposing and recycling.

In terms of cost-effectiveness, safety razors are a win as well. While the upfront cost may be higher, replacement blades are inexpensive and the razor will last you for years. Plus, they provide a very close shave with less irritation.

Caliwoods Safety Razor in Slate, $44

Opt for shaving soap bars

Ditching the traditional canned shaving cream in favour of a shaving soap bar is another simple yet effective swap. Shaving soap bars are often made with natural ingredients and come in minimal or plastic-free packaging. They also tend to last longer than their aerosol counterparts and contain fewer synthetic chemicals, which is better for both your skin and the environment.

Ethique Tip-to-Toe 2-in-1 Solid Shampoo & Shaving Bar, $22

Try a reusable shaving brush

Another tool that can elevate your shaving routine sustainably is a reusable shaving brush. Typically made from synthetic or animal-friendly bristles, these brushes help to create a rich lather that you may not achieve from your hands alone, while also gently exfoliating your skin.

Iris Hantverk Shaving Brush, $97

Invest in an electric razor

If you’re not ready to embrace the old-school method of safety razors, consider investing in a high-quality electric razor. While electric razors aren’t plastic-free, they are a long-term solution that avoids the constant waste of disposable razors. Many electric razors are rechargeable and built to last, reducing the frequency of replacement.

Philips Series 9000 SkinIQ Shaver, $729.99

Use eco-friendly aftercare products

Sustainability doesn’t stop with the razor itself. Many conventional aftercare products come in plastic packaging and contain harsh chemicals that aren’t great for the environment. Opt for eco-friendly aftershaves, balms and moisturisers that come in recyclable or compostable packaging. Look for natural, cruelty-free ingredients that are gentle on your skin and the planet.

Aesop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Duet, $127

Sustainable shaving may seem like a small change but when done collectively, it can have a significant impact. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, plastic production is expected to double by 2040, which means that individual actions - like switching to sustainable shaving options - are more crucial than ever. Every razor you don’t toss in the trash is one less piece of plastic in landfill.

Lucy Slight is a beauty and lifestyle columnist for the Herald. She has worked in print and digital publishing for the past 17 years in New Zealand and Australia, across several well-known fashion, beauty, entertainment, food and home titles. Recently, she’s looked into a TikTok trend that taking a magnesium supplement can help your anxiety, whether all children need to be using gentle bath products on their skin, and the skincare tradies use.