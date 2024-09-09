Will taking a magnesium supplement help your anxiety? TikTok seems to think so

So why is everyone talking about magnesium right now, and with so many forms on the market, how do we know which is the most effective?

It turns out there are myriad symptoms that can be attributed to a deficiency in magnesium (anxiety included), as the mineral is crucial for many aspects of human health.

Can magnesium help with anxiety?

Magnesium is involved in over 700 enzymatic reactions in the body, says Shaz Andrew, a qualified naturopath, medical herbalist and holistic nutritionist. When it comes to anxiety, magnesium helps to provide calm and relaxation, which can help alleviate stress and anxiety and improve sleep quality.

“It does this by relaxing the muscles and binds to receptors for the neurotransmitter GABA in the brain - an inhibitory neurotransmitter that promotes calmness and tranquillity,” explains Andrew, who runs her own online clinic as well as working as the in-house naturopath at Auckland wellness space Hana.

In his video, Wesley is shown holding a jar of magnesium glycinate, which Andrew confirms is the most effective form of magnesium for treating anxiety.

“Magnesium glycinate has calming properties and can be helpful for alleviating chronic stress, anxiety, depression and PMS symptoms. It is also a good form of magnesium for improving sleep quality and regulating blood sugar levels,” she says.

Clinical trials suggest there is merit in introducing magnesium for those living with anxiety. One study of 264 adults with low to low-normal magnesium levels showed subjects reported an improvement in their anxiety and stress after supplementing magnesium for eight weeks.

A 2017 review of 18 clinical studies examining the impact of magnesium supplementation on people with anxiety showed nine of those studies reported improvements in anxiety levels in those participating in the trials.

Magnesium also impacts the actions of other nutrients, in particular vitamin D.

“The enzymes in our body involved in the production of active vitamin D require magnesium as a co-factor,” says Andrew. “Magnesium is also required for the transport of vitamin D around the body.”

Studies have shown vitamin D also has a role to play in regulating mood and decreasing symptoms of anxiety and depression.

What are the signs you may be magnesium deficient?

Andrew explains that low magnesium levels have become more common in the Western world due to our highly processed and nutrient-deplete diets. “Too much coffee, alcohol, sugar and the use of pharmaceutical drugs like omeprazole, antacids and diuretics also deplete magnesium levels,” she says.

Some signs of magnesium deficiency include fatigue, headaches, sugar cravings, cravings for stimulants such as coffee, muscle cramps, eye twitching, muscle weakness, numbness, irritability, anxiety, poor memory, poor sleep quality, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, photosensitivity, hormonal imbalances, PMS symptoms, dysmenorrhea (painful periods) and bone weakness.

“Long-term deficiencies in magnesium increase the risk of osteoporosis, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and type two diabetes,” adds Andrew.

Is it possible to have too much magnesium?

“As with every nutritional supplement, overconsumption of magnesium can lead to unwanted side effects,” says Andrew, who lists digestive issues, low blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat and lethargy as some of the most common.

“Based on a standard diet, most people require an extra 150-300mg of magnesium daily. But it is always best to take magnesium according to the advice of your healthcare practitioner, alongside a balanced diet and lifestyle, with movement and rest.”

Decoding the different forms of magnesium

Magnesium bisglycinate

As mentioned, magnesium glycinate has calming properties and can be helpful for alleviating chronic stress, anxiety, depression and PMS symptoms. It is also a good form of magnesium for improving sleep quality and regulating blood sugar levels.

“This form of magnesium has great absorption and does not cause gastrointestinal symptoms, so is beneficial for people with digestive issues such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or IBS,” says Andrew.

Magnesium bisglycinate supplement:

BePure magnesium restore, from $37.90.

Magnesium oxide

This form of magnesium is cheap to make and is often found in over-the-counter supplements but it is not well absorbed and can lead to uncomfortable gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal discomfort, gut irritation, loose stools and flatulence, says Andrew.

“Magnesium oxide can be used as a laxative, but does not raise magnesium levels in the body effectively,” she adds.

Magnesium oxide supplement:

Longevity magnesium oxide, 500mg, from $35.

Magnesium citrate

This is one of the most common forms of magnesium often found in over-the-counter magnesium supplements and is more bioavailable than magnesium oxide.

“Magnesium citrate can be used to calm the nervous system, alleviate night cramps and for constipation,” says Andrew, who notes that its laxative effect means it is not recommended for those already experiencing loose stools.

Magnesium citrate supplement:

The Good Vitamin Co Kids Good Magnesium Calm Down, $27.99

Magnesium L-threonate

“Magnesium L-threonate is able to cross the blood-brain barrier, helping to increase magnesium levels in the brain. It is beneficial for cognitive function, memory and mood,” says Andrew. It’s a form of magnesium that is often used in the treatment of depression, Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of memory loss.

Magnesium L-threonate supplement:

Now Magtein magnesium L-threonate, $89.90.

Magnesium chloride

Magnesium chloride is a highly bio-available form of magnesium commonly used in topical magnesium products, such as lotions, oils and sprays. It’s valued for its ability to be absorbed through the skin, making it a popular choice for those seeking the benefits of magnesium without needing to take oral supplements.

Applying magnesium chloride topically allows for targeted relief. For example, if someone has muscle pain in a specific area, they can apply a magnesium chloride product directly to that spot for localised treatment.

Magnesium chloride supplement:

Sisuu magnesium oil spray, from $36.

Lucy Slight is a beauty and lifestyle columnist for the Herald. She has worked in print and digital publishing for the past 17 years in New Zealand and Australia, across several well-known fashion, beauty, entertainment, food and home titles. Recently, she’s explained how to care for your hands this winter, whether all children need to be using gentle bath products on their skin, and the skincare tradies use.