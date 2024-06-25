Home / Lifestyle
'Best thing for our marriage': How ecstasy use is on the rise among older Kiwis

Hannah Brown
Hannah Brown

Ecstasy/MDMA is New Zealand’s most popular illicit substance after cannabis - about 4% of Kiwis say they have tried it recently. Now, reported use among middle-aged and older Kiwis is also increasing. One couple told

A sense of guilt

