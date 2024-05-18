Voyager 2023 media awards
How a drug dealer for the Mongrel Mob turned her life around to help others

Jared Savage
By
15 mins to read
Camille Keyte, left, after being arrested in November 2020 for drug dealing offences and at right, three years later helping recovering addicts as a peer support worker. Photo / Supplied and Mike Scott

Warning: This story deals with sexual abuse, violence and drug addiction, and may be distressing.

Camille Keyte scrolls through her phone and stops on a haunting image.

The woman on the screen looks as though

