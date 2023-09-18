Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorder is a major issue in Northland.

Although 2023 has seen some hard-won changes to curb the destructive effects of alcohol, experts remain adamant that much more is needed as alcohol harm continues to effect Far North folk, with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorder a major issue in the region.

The marketing of alcohol - particularly to women - remains a major concern for Te Whatu Ora community wellbeing adviser Dave Hookway-Kopa.

He’s in the midst of facilitating a series of free wānanga in Kerikeri, Whangārei and Kaitāia in which he shares an abundance of startling facts about the known negative impacts of our drinking culture with a focus on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

FASD is a lifelong neurological disability resulting from brain damage caused by exposure to alcohol before birth. It can result in heart defects, behavioural problems and intellectual disability. Each year, between 1800 and 3000 babies are born with FASD in New Zealand.

In 2018 it was believed at least $400,000 per day was spent on the promotion of alcohol in Aotearoa. That included sponsorship and direct marketing by brands, plus spending by retailers, for a total of nearly $150 million annually which Hookway-Kopa said was likely higher today.

He described the steady increase of marketing alcohol to women of childbearing age as problematic because of the prevalence of unplanned pregnancies and widespread misinformation suggesting it’s safe to drink a little while pregnant and even beneficial during certain parts of pregnancy - both false.

He said the gradual marketing boom focused on women had seen the introduction of wine coolers, RTDs, low-carb options and, most recently, alcoholic kombucha.

“It’s always beer and wine week at one of the grocery stores. And to get essentials like bread and milk, you must often walk past alcohol.”

At a recent Kerikeri wānanga, he expressed frustration at the “pink washing” employed by companies that manufacture and market carcinogenic products.

“Pink washing” sees companies engage in cancer awareness and prevention campaigns to put a positive spin on consuming a product proven to increase rates of many cancers, including breast.

“This can also look like breast cancer awareness champagne breakfasts, special pink wines and beers.”

Although he believed “commercial determinants of health” were only part of the problem, Hookway-Kopa was clear that commerce was the reason why action to curb FASD had been so slow.

He said the “very powerful” Australian alcohol lobby’s reach extended into New Zealand because product labelling was harmonised across the Tasman.

According to Dr Sam McBride, chair of Alcohol Action NZ, the alcohol industry had “fought hard to stop the public knowing the full extent of harm from FASD with their long-term opposition to the placement of health warnings on beverage containers”.

“They find it very hard to publicise that their highly profitable product is causing so much preventable brain damage in the children of Aotearoa, particularly tamariki Māori.

“But the public needs adequate protection from industries that sell inherently harmful commodities, whether they are pesticides or alcohol.”

The new mandatory warning label which now appears on packaged alcoholic drinks supports advice from doctors, midwives, Manatū Hauora, and many other groups that there is no safe amount of alcohol that can be consumed while pregnant.

As of August 1, packaged alcoholic drinks containing more than 1.15 per cent alc/vol. must carry a warning label stating that alcohol can cause harm to unborn babies.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand developed the new labelling requirement, which will be monitored here by New Zealand Food Safety.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy-director general Vincent Arbuckle said, “Pregnant people and those supporting them need to be aware of the risk that alcohol presents for their unborn child, and the potentially life-changing consequences drinking while pregnant can have.

“The label supports advice from doctors, midwives, Manatū Hauora, and many other groups that there is no safe amount of alcohol that can be consumed while pregnant.”

Alcohol Action’s McBride said awareness of harm throughout the general population was critical, but effective policy was also required.

“We need effective policies that reduce affordability, availability and marketing of alcohol.”

Following decades of advocacy for action to reduce alcohol-related harm, and the hearing of Rawiri Ratu’s Waitangi Tribunal claim related to FASD last year, some progress was made earlier this year.

In June, Associate Minister of Health Willow-Jean Prime announced the establishment of the FASD Advisory Rōpū and the appointment of Ratu (Kaiaarahi of Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust) and Professor Māmari Stephens (Te Rarawa) as its co-chairs.

“Given FASD cannot be cured, both the individual with FASD and their whānau must live with the impacts their entire lives,” said Ratu.

“Our work will centre on ensuring effective, equitable outcomes so those with the condition can live to their full potential.”

Ratu said the rōpū's initial work plan would include the establishment of an Aotearoa-centric FASD definition and diagnostic criteria, development of a National FASD Database, creation of transition point mapping throughout an FASD-affected life and oversight of the development of a new FASD Action Plan.

On September 9 - FASD Awareness Day - Māori Health Authority Te Aka Whai Ora announced a $1.4 million investment to increase support for affected whānau.

Deputy chief executive of public and population health Selah Hart said it was “unacceptable” for whānau to continue bearing the brunt of FASD-related health challenges.

Hart said the funding would come from the 2023-2024 Alcohol Levy, which seeks to recuperate a portion of the expenses incurred in addressing the consequences of alcohol-related harm. The levy draws funds from the sale of alcohol produced or imported for sale in Aotearoa and currently generates about $11.5 million annually.

The dizzying scope of topics touched on at the recent FASD wānanga made the breadth of the problem clear.

Hookway-Kopa’s said 71 per cent of pregnancies in New Zealand were alcohol-exposed, around one in 10 children born in Te Tai Tokerau were adversely affected by prenatal alcohol exposure and, since only around one in 20 children showed the physical signs of harmful prenatal alcohol exposure, FASD remained largely a hidden disorder.

“Why are we talking about ram raids but not asking why might these kids be doing it?”

“There are positive ways we can affect the lifetime trajectory of FASD-affected youth. With hope, love and compassion, rather than punitively.”

FASD was first recognised in Aotearoa in the early 1970s.

“I’m frustrated we haven’t listened to whānau, to hapū, or made more progress despite all we know and how long we’ve known it. Everyone is affected by FASD and there are many connections we need to make about all the different manifestations of alcohol-related harm. We think we know a lot about alcohol, but we don’t. Many of us hold the wrong information.”

Noél García is a reporter at the Age with a special interest in social, health and environmental issues. She is most inspired by sharing stories of the Far North’s people and their passions. She began reporting for NZME in 2021.

Research confirms alcohol as NZ’s most harmful drug

New research from the University of Otago has found that alcohol causes more widespread harm to New Zealand society than illegal drugs do.

Published in the UK’s Journal of Psychopharmacology, the findings show alcohol is the most harmful drug for the total population followed by methamphetamine, synthetic cannabinoids and tobacco.

Study co-author Dr Rose Crossin said the findings would surprise those who may have assumed illegal drugs caused more harm than our most widely used legal drug.

“It might challenge people to learn this, but alcohol isn’t the most harmful because it’s the most widely used drug.

“It’s rated the most harmful because of its association with a huge number of diseases, cancers, psychological disorders and other medical conditions.

“Alcohol also causes more harm to others than to those who use it, including families, friends, communities and wider society.”

Aotearoa’s two most widely used legal drugs - alcohol and tobacco - were found to cause the first and fourth-largest amount of harm overall.

Hookway-Kopa told wānanga attendees New Zealanders spend $110 million on alcohol per week and the estimated cost of alcohol-related harm is $7.85 billion per year.