Clifford hoped to use her platform to break stigma around the issue.

“To be able to be a voice for those who may not be able to speak their mind freely and to show them that anything is possible.”

Clifford has poured her heart into supporting mental health charity, I AM HOPE.

“I started with the I AM HOPE charity when I got the amazing chance to meet Mike King four years ago,” she said.

“His inspirational words led me to embark on this journey as I saw that a lot of people around me were suffering and not being able to speak to anyone but they all felt a sense of comfortability when they could open to me.

“So, for me the charity would be my main focus if I was to win this title.”

Clifford entered the world of pageantry via the Miss Far North competition in 2018.

She saw it as a chance to get out of her comfort zone and gain new skills and confidence.

Clifford said the Miss New Zealand experience had opened her eyes to just how important fundraising is for charities.

Jade Clifford will be taking the stage at the Miss New Zealand finals.

Meeting people from different countries and professions had made the Miss New Zealand journey “incredible”, she said.

The pageant will feature nine finalists competing across different categories, including a talent section where Clifford will perform a song in te reo Māori.

She said she had worked hard on the song, which was very meaningful to her.

“I’ve dedicated my heart and soul into this song and I basically practised every day in my room and it was my first time singing in public when we did it for prejudging.”

Clifford would love people to better understand how the pageant provides an amazing platform to gain new skills and have fun.

The pageant final will take place at Auckland’s SkyCity Theatre on July 5, where current Miss NZ Samantha Poole will crown her successor.