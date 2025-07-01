Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

On The Up: Far North beauty queen aims for Miss NZ crown and mental health change

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
2 mins to read

Jade Clifford will be taking the stage at the Miss New Zealand finals.

Jade Clifford will be taking the stage at the Miss New Zealand finals.

Jade Clifford is no stranger to hard work.

The 28-year-old nursing student from Russell is about to graduate at the same time she chases a national crown.

Clifford will take to the stage at the Miss New Zealand final in the days before her July 16 graduation.

She said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northland Age

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northland Age