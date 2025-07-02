Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Far North news briefs: Kerikeri foodbank to close, vape awareness exhibition, and kai resilience boost

Northland Age
3 mins to read

The Far North District Council is seeking feedback on a proposal to grant a new 30-year ground lease, split into three 10-year terms, to Kohukohu Bowling Club.

The Far North District Council is seeking feedback on a proposal to grant a new 30-year ground lease, split into three 10-year terms, to Kohukohu Bowling Club.

Kairos Connection Trust Board has made the difficult decision to close the Kerikeri-based Kairos Foodbank, which provided food parcels to needy individuals and families. The foodbank ceased operating on June 30. A spokesperson said the closure comes after organisers were unable to find a skilled person to take over the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northland Age

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northland Age