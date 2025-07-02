The Far North District Council is seeking feedback on a proposal to grant a new 30-year ground lease, split into three 10-year terms, to Kohukohu Bowling Club.

Kairos Connection Trust Board has made the difficult decision to close the Kerikeri-based Kairos Foodbank, which provided food parcels to needy individuals and families. The foodbank ceased operating on June 30. A spokesperson said the closure comes after organisers were unable to find a skilled person to take over the voluntary foodbank administrator role, which had been vacant since earlier this year. The trust board thanked the donors, distribution partners and volunteers, and offered help to any other organisation or person that can provide the service in future. Anyone needing food parcels can visit the social supermarket, Whata Kai, at 25 Raihara St in Kaikohe. The supermarket is run by Ngāpuhi Iwi Social Services and Foodstuffs North Island.

Vape exhibition

The Far North CAYAD, a kaupapa under Te Rarawa Anga Mua, is getting behind a community-led exhibition called What Is In a Vape. The exhibition puts a spotlight on how many vape retailers are in the area and hopes to raise awareness around the hidden harms of vaping. Through photo displays and local context, organisers say they are opening the kōrero on what’s really inside the products and the impact they’re having on whānau. It will take place at the Te Ahu Centre Atrium in Kaitaia every day until July 5.

Lease proposal

The Far North District Council is seeking feedback on a proposal to grant a new 30-year ground lease, split into three 10-year terms, to Kohukohu Bowling Club. The lease includes the recreation reserve at 22 Beach Rd, Kohukohu, where the club has been based since 1958. Under the Reserves Act, the council must notify the public and seek feedback before making a decision. The proposed ground lease would be for 30 years, split into three 10-year terms. This allows for the club and council to review the lease every 10 years and decide whether changes are needed, helping to ensure it continues to work well for everyone. You can also submit via email to submissions@fndc.govt.nz, in person at any of the council’s service centres or libraries (where submission forms can be printed on request), or by mail.