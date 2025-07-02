“Even though they were known as the ‘naughty kids’, we just saw them as rangatahi that schools and services had disengaged with, not the other way round.

“Anyway, they were showing up at our gym spaces, eating all our food and talking to us about their lives. Even though not much was being done to address what their needs were, we were like ‘they’re part of this community, we can’t just not unsee them’, which is what they had been feeling and talking about, like they were invisible.”

He said the youth just wanted somewhere they felt comfortable in being themselves and somewhere to belong.

“So, the gym started as a place to engage our rangatahi, but it’s grown into something more too, it’s a space where our rangatahi can build their confidence, connect to kaupapa, and find their own sense of self-worth.”

He said each day is different but after school students use the gym equipment, eat or use the social entrepreneur room which allows rangatahi with a side hustle to operate.

“We have a rangatahi in there at the moment who’s a qualified lash technician and we provide her a free space for that, and also once a week we have a rangatahi come in to do barbering, and he’s been really popular.

“We do as much as we can with what we have, which isn’t a lot, so we’ve appreciated the donations, mainly of kai, that has helped us to provide what we can.”

He said they are hoping to do a lot more like having a podcast studio, music studio and a printing station where rangatahi can make things like printed T-shirts and hoodies.

The space caters for youth from 12 to 24 years old and through their organisation Te Korowai Aroha Whānau Services they also run youth employment pathways.

“Our rangatahi are navigating a lot. School, poverty, trauma, system failure, you name it. Many have to grow up way too fast.

“For some it’s about surviving day to day, ā-wairua, ā-nana, ā-hinengaro, ā-whānau. For others, it’s just having a place to go where they feel good about themselves.”

A parent whose son uses the gym said she loves the spaces for her teen and others in the community.

“It’s the only place in Kaitaia like this for them. They have different things that they get to do there, and I can definitely see a difference in my son.”

She said at first her son was apprehensive about going but now he goes daily.

“It’s run by really good people; it’s a good place with a lot of good influence. And these people don’t get paid for it, they are really doing amazing things.”

She said most of the spaces are usually Christian-based and others may not feel as comfortable, but HUA Rangatahi is for everyone.