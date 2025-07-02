“The team did a great job and it was an honour to be a part of it.”

The three-day project combined hands-on mahi with sessions on waiata, whakapapa and hītori, grounding the planting project in the mātauranga of the takiwā.

In addition to the planting of the eco-sourced trees, 2.4km of fencing was completed to protect the new riparian growth from stock and erosion.

Generations united to heal the Wairoa River by planting 3000 native trees.

NRC group manager for environmental services Ruben Wylie said they expect to see improvements in water quality over time.

“Water quality in the lower reaches of the stream is very poor. Excluding stock from waterways is a very important means of looking after river stream health because stock can damage stream banks and river beds and contaminate streams with faeces – all of which can have a major impact on water quality.”

He added that once stock is excluded from waterways, planting provides shade, provides a degree of filtration from overland flow and provides other key habitat and food for native fish and bugs.

Council worked alongside the Takiwā over the last several years to support the project and their work on the project ranged from participating in conversation, offering advice and the provision of grant funding.

“Projects like this are a tangible, on the ground, outcome of council’s commitment work in partnership with tangata whenua. Through this project, through ongoing korero, we have worked alongside the Takiwa fully acknowledging their responsibilities as Kaitaki, and what those responsibilities mean when it comes to protecting the mauri and lifeforce of the waterway.”

The project, led by Ahipara Takiwā with support from the marae komiti, kuia Polly Nathan and kaumatua Haami Piripi, is just the beginning.

Future stages will continue upstream, with planting and fencing planned for the tributaries that feed the Wairoa.

“This is whānau-led restoration in action,” said Lisa McNab, spokesperson for the Takiwā.

“Our awa connects us. By returning home and putting our hands in the soil together, we’re planting more than trees – we’re planting a future.”

Herekino Primary School also took part, helping embed kaitiakitanga in the next generation.