A fruit-forward spin on a festive classic.

Who can imagine Christmas without a stunning glazed ham on the table? It’s a must-have for Christmas dinner and, if you’re lucky, there’ll be some left over for a Boxing Day picnic. Pineapple is a classic accompaniment for ham and we’ve made the most of it with both a tangy glaze and a fruity side dish.

Christmas ham with pineapple glaze and grilled pineapple

Serves 10-12

Ingredients