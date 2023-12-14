Baking a ham for Christmas Day? Choose your favourite glaze to showcase on the festive table this holiday season.
Ham prep and tips
- Remove the ham skin and any excess fat, leaving as thick a layer of fat as desired (this keeps the ham moist). Score the ham on the diagonal to create diamond shapes.
- Follow the ham’s cooking instructions or, as a general rule, bake in a 170C oven until the ham is a dark golden brown colour and its internal temperature on a meat thermometer is approximately 60C.
- If the glaze looks like it’s colouring too fast, use a lower temperature and cover with foil.
Spicy Asian-inspired glaze recipe
- 3cm fresh ginger
- 3 garlic cloves
- 5 kaffir lime leaves
- 1 green chilli, or more to taste
- 2 limes, zest and juice
- 3 tsp five spice
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ cup palm sugar, grated, or brown sugar
- Star anise, for studding ham
- 1 bottle apple juice or cider
- Roughly chop ginger, garlic cloves, kaffir lime leaves and green chillies.
- Add the zest and juice of limes and blitz all to a smooth paste in a food processor.
- Remove to a bowl, add five spice powder, salt and grated palm sugar (or brown sugar) and mix.
- Stud the scored ham with whole star anise and rub on the glaze.
- Bake in a roasting dish in a shallow bath of fresh apple juice or cider and baste ham frequently as you go.
Tropical pineapple and orange glaze recipe
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ pineapple, chopped
- 1 large orange, zest and juiced
- 1 bottle coconut water, for bath
- Pineapple rings, for garnish
- In a food processor, blitz brown sugar with chopped pineapple and the zest and juice of the orange
- Rub the glaze on the scored ham and garnish with slices of pineapple or orange (skin on).
- Bake in a roasting dish with a shallow bath of fresh coconut water and baste ham frequently as you go.
Rum and cola glaze recipe
- ½ cup rum
- ⅓ cup maple syrup
- 1 lemon, zest and juice
- 1-2 Tbsp dijon or hot mustard
- Cloves, for studding ham
- 1 can cola
- Mix rum with maple syrup, the zest and juice of a lemon, and Dijon or hot mustard.
- Stud ham with cloves. Brush the glaze all over, bake in shallow bath of cola and baste ham frequently as you go.
Chipotle and plum glaze recipe
- 2-3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- 1 cup plum sauce (or canned black doris plums in syrup)
- ½ cup sake (or white wine) ⅓ cup rice wine or cider vinegar
- Sprigs of fresh thyme
- 1 cinnamon stick
- A few cardamom pods
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 bottle of orange or apple juice
- Finely chop chipotle peppers in adobo sauce and add to a saucepan with plum sauce (or use 1 cup canned black doris plums in syrup – stones removed), sake (or white wine) and rice wine or cider vinegar.
- Add fresh thyme, cinnamon stick, a few cardamom pods and a bay leaf and gently simmer for 5 minutes.
- Cool and strain to remove herbs and spices.
- Rub the glaze all over and bake in a shallow bath of orange or apple juice, basting frequently as you go.
Recipes / Warren Elwin