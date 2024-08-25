The research found this risk was linked to eating an extra 50g of processed meat every day, which happens to equate to two slices of ham. A useful example thus appears to have been taken up by the media as the main cause, perhaps ignoring some of the key messages coming from the study.

So, can processed and red meat really increase your risk of developing type two diabetes?

The biggest risk factors linked to developing type two diabetes are being over 40, having family members with type two diabetes, being of South Asian or African descent, or having a higher body weight - and especially a larger waist.

The Cambridge study used data from nearly two million people from 31 studies. Participants were followed for an average of 10 years. During this time, around one in 20 people developed type two diabetes.

The research suggested a 10% increase in the probability of developing type two diabetes was associated with every 100g of additional red meat eaten daily. Eating half as much extra processed meat every day was linked to an even greater increased risk of developing the disease.

This is not the first time both processed and red meats have been linked with an increased risk of developing type two diabetes. However, the key strength of the Cambridge study was it tried to control for many of the other factors linked to the disease, including smoking, having a higher body weight, dietary intake and exercise.

However, the size of the increased risk is modest, considering few people included in the study ate 50g or more processed meat per day - meaning moderate ham consumption is likely to have no meaningful effect on your risk.

What’s the link?

Processed meat has been linked to increased risk of type two diabetes because of its nitrate and salt content - additives used to cure many processed meats.

Nitrates and salt in processed meats have also been linked to an increased risk of developing colon cancer. In fact, the World Health Organisation classifies the additives as Group 1 carcinogens, which means they can cause a range of cancers.

Nitrate and salt - additives used to cure processed meats such as ham - can potentially cause a range of cancers. Photo / 123rf

The mechanism linking processed meat to cancer seems to be similar to how it might be linked to type two diabetes. During digestion, processed meat produces N-nitroso chemicals, which can damage cells. This can lead to inflammation and affects how insulin, the hormone that controls blood glucose (sugar), works. This in turn can lead to insulin resistance, when cells in your muscles, fat and liver don’t respond well to insulin and can’t easily take up glucose from your blood.

Red meat, meanwhile, is rich in iron. Research suggests people with high levels of iron are more likely to develop type two diabetes. However, low levels of iron are more of a health concern for the general population.

Another potential link regarding red meat could be the way it is cooked.

Previous studies have suggested charred meat, cooked over an open flame or at high temperature, is also linked to an increased risk of developing type two diabetes. Charring meat leads to formation of toxic chemicals such as heterocyclic aromatic amines and harmful compounds like advanced glycation end products, both of which have been linked to insulin resistance and type two diabetes.

Bye-bye barbecues and bacon butties?

The key message is reduction, rather than avoidance. The UK government nutritional recommendations offer sound advice: limit your combined intake of red and processed meat to no more than an average of 70g per day.

But these guidelines also suggest red meat can be a valuable source of iron. So, if you decide to stop eating red meat, you should eat alternative sources of iron such as beans, lentils, dark green vegetables and fortified cereals.

This needs to be done as part of a carefully planned diet. Non-meat sources of iron are more difficult for our bodies to absorb so should be eaten with a source of vitamin C, found in green vegetables and citrus fruit.

Iron can be found in plant-based foods such as beans, lentils, dark green vegetables and fortified cereals. Photo / 123RF

The best advice to reduce your risk of developing type two diabetes is to maintain a healthy weight - consider losing weight if you have a higher body weight - and be as physically active as possible.

A healthy diet should be based on plenty of vegetables, fruit, beans, peas, lentils, nuts and seeds, along with some wholegrain foods, some dairy products, fish and white meat (or vegetarian alternatives) - plus moderate amounts of red meat and minimal processed meat. This will help reduce your risk of type two diabetes, heart disease and many cancers - as well being more environmentally sustainable.

But if you have a penchant for ham sandwiches, rest assured you can continue to indulge as an occasional treat. It’s your overall lifestyle and diet that really matter for your health and risk of developing type two diabetes.

Duane Mellor is a registered dietitian and science communicator who is a visiting academic for Aston Medical School at Aston University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article.