Light, bright, and delicious – this is spring in a bowl! Photo / Fresh Media

Mafalda is a ribbon-shaped pasta with ruffled edges that hold creamy and chunky sauces exceptionally well, although you can of course substitute any other form of pasta.

There’s an interesting (and sad) back story to the name of this pasta. Although the pasta had been around for a long time, it was renamed in 1902 for the birth of Princess Mafalda of Savoy. During the war, she was imprisoned in the Buchenwald death camp for subversive activities and died there days before the end of the war.

Mafalda with bacon and asparagus

Serves 2

Ingredients