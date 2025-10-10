100g streaky bacon, chopped
4-5 asparagus, ends trimmed and sliced diagonally
1 garlic clove, crushed
Pinch of chilli flakes
200g Mafalda pasta (or pasta of your choice)
½ cup cream
2 size 7 eggs, yolks only
50g parmesan, grated
1 lemon, zest and juice
Salt and black pepper
¼ cup freshly podded or frozen peas
To serve
Extra parmesan
Extra chilli flakes
Lemon wedges
Fresh mint, to garnish (optional)
Method
- Heat a large frying pan over a medium heat, and cook the bacon until crisp. Add a drizzle of oil if the pan looks dry. Add garlic and chilli to the pan and cook for 2-3 mins to soften.
- Meanwhile, bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and the mafalda pasta. Cook according to the packet instructions for 7-8 minutes. Add the asparagus to the pasta 1 min before the end of the cooking time.
- Whisk the cream, egg yolks, parmesan and lemon zest in a jug.
- Drain the pasta and asparagus, reserving a cup of the pasta cooking water. Tip the pasta and asparagus into the pan with the bacon mix, then turn the heat to low and pour in the cream mixture.
- Add the peas, a splash of the reserved pasta water and a squeeze of lemon juice.
- Continue to cook for a few minutes until the sauce thickens enough to cling to the pasta and the peas are cooked.
- Serve with some extra parmesan, chilli flakes and lemon wedges. Garnish with fresh mint leaves (optional).
– fresh.co.nz