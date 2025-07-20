Dinner’s only a few minutes away with this easy meal. Photo / Fresh Media

Dinner’s only a few minutes away with this easy meal. Photo / Fresh Media

Creamy and delicious, this chicken gnocchi dish is studded with crunchy pieces of pistachio.

When you need dinner in a hurry because life’s packed with work, school, and kids, then grab a couple of pans and get this easy dish ready in less than 30 minutes.

Quick chicken and pistachio gnocchi

Serves 4

Ingredients