Cold days are worth it when you have this mac and cheese to look forward to. Photo / Fresh Media

Amp up a lusciously creamy, cheesy mac and cheese with extra flavour and crunch!

It’s hard to beat this dish if you’ve got a craving for some carby comfort food. There’s nothing bland about it – some extra ingredients give this mac and cheese plenty of oomph. Serve it as a side dish or tuck into a plateful for supper.

Southern mac and cheese with sourdough crumbs

Serves 6

Ingredients