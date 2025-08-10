For the potato patties
250g streaky bacon
1 egg
2 cups cold mashed potato
1 cup grated cheese
⅓ cup plain flour
⅓ cup shallots, finely chopped
2 cups breadcrumbs
For cooking
Cooking oil spray
For the poached eggs
4 medium eggs
Method
- Preheat the air fryer to 200C.
- Place the bacon in the air fryer in a single layer and cook for about 10 minutes, until crispy. Repeat with the remaining bacon if you can’t fit it all in at once. Place on a paper towel to cool, then chop into small pieces.
- Beat the egg slightly in a large bowl and add the grated cheese, flour, chopped shallots and bacon, and mix to combine.
- Take a large spoonful of the potato mixture and use your hands to mould into thick patties.
- Tip the breadcrumbs into a flat dish or tray and press each potato patty into it, turning to coat both sides.
- Spray the coated potato patties lightly with cooking oil. Place the patties in the tray.
- Cook for 5 minutes, then turn and cook for another 5 minutes.
- Set the cooked patties aside while you prepare the poached eggs.
Cook the poached eggs in the air fryer
- Heat the air fryer to 200 degrees.
- Boil 1 cup of water and pour about ¼ cup into four ramekins. The water should reach halfway up the sides.
- Break an egg into each ramekin. Place the ramekins in the air fryer and cook for 6 minutes. Once the 6 minutes are up, open the air fryer and stand for another minute.
- Working carefully, remove the poached eggs from the ramekins and drain on a paper towel before serving with the bacon and potato patties.
Afterword
Spray your hands with a little cooking oil before moulding the potato patties – it helps prevent the mixture from sticking to your hands.
