Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Radio star Jay-Jay Feeney opens up about romance, long-distance love and future plans

By Sebastian van der Zwan
Woman's Day·
9 mins to read

The radio legend was gifted flowers, candles and perfume on her special day. Photo / Woman's Day

The radio legend was gifted flowers, candles and perfume on her special day. Photo / Woman's Day

On a dream trip to Vanuatu, the radio legend reveals she and her boyfriend Minou are talking about marriage.

Sipping on French bubbly while lapping up the sunshine on Vanuatu’s beautiful Champagne Beach, Jay-Jay Feeney is feeling pretty darn lucky as she celebrates her 51st birthday in paradise.

“I thought

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle