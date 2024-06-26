The beloved broadcaster is taking a step back from her radio career to focus on herself and re-energise.
One of New Zealand’s most recognisable radio hosts, Jay-Jay Feeney, has announced she’s walking away from the More FM studio and putting radio on hold.
After 33 years working in an industry she noted she’s “literally grown up on”, Feeney decided now’s the right time to step away from the spotlight and shift her focus toward her health and wellbeing.
Announcing her departure live on air at the start of her More FM drive show with Paul ‘Flynny’ Flynn, Feeney warned listeners of her surprise news.
“Some people will be shocked by this and others will be happy,” she said, acknowledging that opening up about a “lot of her life on the radio” had “come at a price” for her.