From left, Hoani Molnar, Ash Males, Dom Harvey and Jay-Jay Feeney. Photo / Facebook

Would you holiday with your ex and their new love?

Radio stars Dom Harvey and Jay-Jay Feeney split five years ago after 18 years together.

Since separating they have shared custody of their dog Kanye — and now they are sharing holidays with their new partners too.

Spy revealed last September that Harvey, 49, had gone public with the new love of his life, 28-year-old Wellington art student Ash Males.

Last month Feeney, 48, revealed the younger man in her life — former army man Hoani Molnar. The couple had been together for 18 months but Feeney would crop him out of her social media photos to keep his identity secret.

The broadcaster told a woman’s magazine in December she was hesitant to talk publicly about her man, both out of respect for his privacy and because of any judgment around their 20-year age gap.

But with both relationships out in the open and Christmas bonding out of the way, the foursome headed to Bali for a holiday together.

The group shared Bintangs, beach clubs and local cuisine together — mixed in with visiting temples, animal parks and seeing the beautiful natural surroundings of the tourist hotspot.

Feeney says it was a fun time away and was relieved that they all got along well.

Spy asked Feeney if they all stayed at the same accommodation.

“Yes, we stayed at two-bedroom villas and had a fabulous time and did the whole trip together,” said Feeney.

While Feeney and Molnar did the couple’s swing together at the Cretya Day Club in Ubud, Harvey did it solo and had a Priscilla Queen of the Desert moment swinging in a flowing red dress — his girlfriend looked much better in a white version of the dress.

While away, Harvey and Males celebrated their one-year anniversary.