Queen responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

Buckingham Palace has released a statement on behalf of the Queen in reaction to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' Oprah Winfrey interview.

It said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

The royal family said it would be addressing the accusations put forward by Prince Harry and Meghan that there were concerns around how dark their children's skin would be in private.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

The Queen finished by saying she would always love her grandson, his wife and her great-grandson.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Perhaps one of the most explosive allegations put forward by Meghan in the interview relates to the time when she confessed being suicidal, while still living in the UK.

"I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how he [Harry] just cradled me," she recalled.

Meghan said she reached out to the institution for help but was told there was nothing that could be down as she wasn't a paid employee.

"They said, my heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is, but there's nothing we can do to protect you because you're not a paid employee of the institution," she says the palace HR told her.

Meghan's revelation there were palace "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born" has stunned people around the world.

Oprah was momentarily speechless: "What? What? Who is having that conversation with you?"

Meghan and Harry both refused to reveal who had that conversation. "I think that would be very damaging to them."

Meghan said it's safe to assume the concern was her mixed race child could be "too dark".

Meghan and Harry both said they felt "trapped" and she explained she even had her passport taken from her.

At one point, Oprah pointed out she felt trapped while on the verge of suicide. "That's the truth," Meghan replied.

Harry went even further, saying he believes his father and brother are still "trapped within the system" and he feels "compassion" for that.

"My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that," he told Oprah.