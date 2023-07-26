Princess Kate wearing earrings bought at Zara and Sezane instead of pieces from the Royal Collection. Photos / Getty Images

Kate Middleton has been dubbed a “disappointment” when it comes to jewellery by a former editor at Vogue.

Suzy Menkes, 79, made the searing remark on the latest episode of her podcast Creative Conversations.

The distinguished critic - who received an OBE in 2014 from the late Queen for her contribution to fashion journalism - invited the jewellery editor from British Vogue Carol Woolton onto her podcast, where they chatted about Kate’s latest ensembles.

Menkes, who used to write for Vogue International, accused the Princess of Wales of showing no interest in the collection of spectacular, rare and precious jewels that she has the privilege of wearing, saying she doesn’t show the same passion for the royal jewellery collection as Queen Camilla.

She said: “The Princess of Wales is a bit of a disappointment about jewellery. She gives the impression that she only puts it on when she absolutely has to.

“I imagine her looking beautiful in one of those gowns behind the scenes and then pulling a face as if to say, ‘Do I have to wear this?’

Prince William and Catherine after their marriage at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London. Photo / Getty Images

“She doesn’t give any sense of adoring jewellery and being pleased to put it on.”

What’s more, the fashion writer praised Kate’s mother-in-law Camilla, who visited luxury jewellery chain Monica Vinader’s headquarters yesterday. The critic says the now-Queen appears to be more interested in gems than the Princess of Wales.

Menkes highlighted: “She doesn’t seem to have Camilla’s joy at wearing jewellery.”

However, she is still on the fence about whether Kate’s passion for jewellery will grow as she comes closer to taking the throne with her husband Prince William.

She added: “We now have a new Queen, so presumably she has a first opportunity to look at the jewels.

Kate, Princess of Wales, at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in November, 2022. Photo / AP

“We can imagine that the next in line to the throne’s wife would be something that was very special, so will we see Catherine wearing jewellery that is more dramatic, that is more personal to her?

“I don’t know. I can’t help feeling with things of beauty, you either love it or you don’t.”

Since becoming a member of the Royal Family, Princess Kate has donned various jewels and gems from the Royal Collection in tow with a few staples you can spot on the high street.

Kate dazzled in a pair of Princess Diana’s diamond and pearl drop earrings in November 2022 during her first state banquet at Buckingham Palace as Princess of Wales.

In March this year, the royal wore a pair of £17.99 ($37.31) rose gold dangly earrings featuring ornate leaves from Zara while attending the annual BAFTAs.

Prince William bought his wife a pair of £100 ($207.42) earrings from Sezane - which she wore at the Sandringham church service in December, according to reports.