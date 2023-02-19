Princess Kate has captivated the crowd with her 'dramatic' opera gloves. Photo / Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in the house.

The 76th British Academy Film Awards are taking place in London today and saw some very special guests walk the red carpet.

Alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Lily James and other celebrities of the moment, Prince William and Princess Kate made a special appearance.

Wearing a white one shoulder Alexander McQueen gown and set of black opera gloves, the royal mother of three dazzled as she walked the carpet alongside her husband, William who looked just as dapper in a bow-tie and black dinner suit.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall. Photo / Getty Images

Pairing his suit with black loafer shoes, Daily Mail has reported the Prince has wore the suit before. As for Kate, her dress is one eagle-eyed fans may recognise as it appears to be a revamped version of the Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the 2019 BAFTA Awards.

The Princess has worn Alexander McQueen on multiple occasions including her wedding, with the UK news outlet reporting it is one of her favourite designers. While the Princess usually opts for classic red carpet looks, the addition of dramatic opera gloves were an unexpected fashion choice for her.

Opera gloves have become a red carpet staple recently with the accessory being seen on many celebrities including Sienna Miller, Rihanna, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kylie Jenner and Blake Lively.

Kate appears to be wearing a revamped version of the Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the 2019 BAFTAs. Photo/ Getty Images

Another unexpected choice from the princess came in the form of her earrings. Daily Mail reported Kate wore a set of £18 (NZ$34.74) earrings from the fashion giant Zara instead of borrowing a set of earrings from the royal family’s jewellery collection.

The news outlet reported the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared in good spirits as they walked the carpet which has become a tradition for them in recent years.

This is the fifth time the couple have attended the yearly event which will see them watch the award ceremony before meeting category winners and the nominees of the Rising Star Award.

The event is one that holds a special place in the hearts of the couple, especially William’s as he is the President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).