Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, wears Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton has been seen wearing her first tiara as the Princess of Wales.

It’s been nearly three years since the royal was seen donning a tiara but it was well worth the wait. Sporting a stunning crown of diamonds for Tuesday’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, Middleton attended the event which welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the UK - the first state visit of King Charles III’s reign.

Cyril Ramaphosa was welcomed by King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine at Horse Guards Parade. Photo / Getty Images

Matching the evening with elegance, Princess Kate dazzled in an embellished white gown by Jenny Packham, paired with the real show-stopper: Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.

Boasting pearls that dangle from intricately detailed diamond knots, the tiara was also a firm favourite of Middleton’s mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton wore a Jenny Packham dress during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

According to the Court Jeweller, the exquisite sparkler is more than 100 years old. The tiara was originally commissioned by Queen Mary around 1913 or 1914 from the jeweller Garrard and was designed as a replica of a tiara owned by Princess Augusta of Hesse, the Duchess of Cambridge - Mary’s grandmother.

Kate completed the look with a set of earrings that had previously belonged to Princess Diana and a bracelet from Queen Elizabeth’s jewellery box. The Royal Family order and the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star and sash were the finishing touches to her tasteful ensemble.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Buckingham Palace to attend a State Banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo / Getty Images

Matching the Princess’s regal flair, Prince William adorned his suit with the Garter Star, the Thistle Star and three miniature medals from Queen Elizabeth’s Gold, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee.

This state visit hosted by the British royal family marks the first since then-US President Donald Trump visited the United Kingdom in 2019 and the first since the Covid-19 pandemic.







