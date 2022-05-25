Princess Charlene of Monaco has addressed her health issues for the first time. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco has addressed her health issues for the first time. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco has opened up about her health issues.

While attending Monte Carlo Fashion Week with her 7-year-old daughter, Princess Gabriella, Charlene spoke to Monaco Matin about her ongoing battle with poor health.

"When I returned to the principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority," she told the media outlet.

"My state of health is still fragile and I don't want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer."

The fashion show marks the third time Charlene has been seen in public since returning to royal appearances at the end of April.

It comes amid her ongoing battle with poor health after falling ill in May 2021 during a visit to her home country of South Africa. E! News reported the princess experienced complications from an ear, nose and throat procedure that required multiple surgeries.



In November a source told Page Six that the princess had serious physical health problems, and she was not suffering from a mental or emotional issue. "It is unfair that she is being portrayed as having some kind of mental or emotional issue," the source said.

"We don't know why the palace is downplaying that she almost died in South Africa.

"She has not been able to eat solid food in more than six months because of all the surgeries she has since gone through," the source added, explaining because of the surgeries she required she was only able to consume liquids through a straw and lost "nearly half her body weight".

The source added she is "not losing her mind" and is "not suffering from severe mental health issues".

Instead, Charlene is reportedly exhausted from six months of surgeries and was unable to travel home because of her illness.

The princess made a public appearance at the start of the month with her children and husband, Prince Albert, by her side. Photo / Getty Images

The princess returned to public life at the end of April making two appearances in one week, both with her children and husband by her side. French media then alleged Prince Albert paid Charlene to continue her royal duties.

Voici, a French magazine stated the princess' return to the public eye was welcomed by all royal watchers, "but the Princess did not return at any price", the magazine said. "She would have had her husband sign an ultra-confidential contract."

Paris Match also commented on the contract saying, "Prince Albert would himself pay a tidy sum to the princess so that she appears at his side at public events".