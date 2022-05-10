Prince Albert of Monaco is reportedly paying his wife Charlene, to continue her royal duties. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Albert of Monaco is reportedly paying his wife Charlene, to continue her royal duties. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Albert of Monaco reportedly signed an "ultra confidential contract" to pay his wife Charlene, to continue her royal duties.

French media have reported the prince is paying his wife more than $19.5 million to stay "at his side at public events".

The princess has started to reappear in public after spending almost a year in South Africa for illness, followed by months of treatment in Switzerland.

Voici, a French magazine stated the princess' return to the public eye was welcomed by all royal watchers, "but the Princess did not return at any price", the magazine said. "She would have had her husband sign an ultra-confidential contract."

Paris Match also commented on the contract saying, "Prince Albert would himself pay a tidy sum to the princess so that she appears at his side at public events".

The royal couple made an appearance with their seven-year-old twins last week at the Sainte Dévote Rugby Tournament. Photo / Getty Images

The Royal Palace in Monte Carlo will not discuss specific financial arrangements, but the Daily Mail has reported the Palace pays $78m a year to cover the running costs of the institution. However, royals are not paid a salary, so the princess is reliant on her billionaire husband, Prince Albert, for spending money.

The rumoured contract could oblige the princess to attend events including the F1 Grand Prix and the Rose Charity Ball.

Speaking to the Mail Online, an insider based in Monte Carlo said, "Of course, the Princess enjoys huge perks, but ready cash is not guaranteed.

"She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income."

The royal couple made two appearances last week with their 7-year-old twins, at the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament and the Monaco E-Prix 2022.

Last month, Princess Charlene appeared in an official portrait with her family for Easter - the first photo she had been seen in for months.

The photo included the family of four lounging in their garden beside a pool, which was surrounded by flowers and a festive basket containing an Easter bunny.

Charlene posted the image to Instagram and wished her followers a happy Easter.