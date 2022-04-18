Princess Charlene of Monaco with her family in an official portrait for Easter. Photo / Instagram@ hshprincesscharlene

Princess Charlene of Monaco with her family in an official portrait for Easter. Photo / Instagram@ hshprincesscharlene

Princess Charlene of Monaco has appeared in photos for the first time in months, as she posed for an official portrait with her family for Easter.

The 44-year-old royal, who finally returned to Monaco in March after almost a year away battling a mystery illness, sat down for a photo shoot with her husband Prince Albert and their two children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

In the picture, the family-of-four are seen lounging in their garden beside a pool, surrounded by flowers and a basket complete with Easter bunny.

Charlene shared the photo on her Instagram page, wishing her 400,000 followers a Happy Easter.

It marks the first time she's been photographed since November, when she posted an Instagram photo with her family during her brief return to Monaco after spending 10 months in her native South Africa battling an infection.

Days after the photo, Charlene was thought to have attended a clinic in Switzerland – about 350km from Monaco – where she remained until her official return home last month.

Little was known about what Charlene was suffering from, but the palace revealed in January she was undergoing "dental treatment".

The first warning sign about the former Olympic swimmer's health came early in 2021 when she suffered from an ear, nose and throat infection which saw her undergo several surgeries in South Africa, where she stayed for most of the year.

Upon her final return home in March, the palace issued a statement with an update on her recovery.

"As a result of Princess Charlene's encouraging recovery and her doctors' approval, their Serene Highnesses are delighted to announce that the Princess will now continue her convalescence in the principality, with her husband and children by her side," the statement read.

"Consequently Princess Charlene has already returned to Monaco where she has been happily reunited with her family and loved ones. The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen her health before gradually resuming her official duties and commitments."

Charlene and Albert's marriage, which kicked off with a $100 million wedding in 2011, has been dogged by scandal, with Albert previously confessing to fathering illegitimate children and rumours swirling that Charlene tried to flee before their wedding day.

The couple first met shortly after the Olympic Games in 2000, where former swimmer Charlene, then 22, came fifth in the 4x100m medley relay.

Albert is the son of US actress Grace Kelly, who famously became Princess Grace when she married Monaco's Prince Rainier III in 1956.

She died in a car accident in 1982.