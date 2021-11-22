Princess Charlene of Monaco 'almost died in South Africa' amid private health crisis, source claims

A source has shed light on the details of Princess Charlene's absence from royal duty. Photo / Getty Images

A source has shed light on the details of Princess Charlene's absence from royal duty. Photo / Getty Images

An insider close to Princess Charlene says the Monaco royal's absence was due to serious physical health concerns.

It comes after Charlene returned to Monaco last week after a six-month stay in South Africa, and Prince Albert gave an interview saying she had gone into rehab shortly after her return.

The source made it clear in comments to the New York Post's Page Six that the princess had serious physical health problems, and she was not suffering from a mental or emotional issue.

"It is unfair that she is being portrayed as having some kind of mental or emotional issue," an unnamed source told Page Six.

"We don't know why the palace is downplaying that she almost died in South Africa.

"She has not been able to eat solid food in more than six months because of all the surgeries she has since gone through," the source added, explaining because of the surgeries she required she was only able to consume liquids through a straw and lost "nearly half her body weight".

The source added she is "not losing her mind" and is "not suffering from severe mental health issues".

Instead, Charlene is reportedly exhausted from six months of surgeries and was unable to travel home because of her illness.

The princess returned to Monaco two weeks ago, after spending six months in South Africa and is staying in a facility for the time being.

"Their Serene Highnesses have both decided that a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene's health," read a statement from the palace announcing her return.

"I'm probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It's of a different nature," Prince Albert said in an interview with People magazine this week.

"She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn't face official duties, life in general or even family life," the Monaco monarch added.

The Monaco royal is expected to be released "in due course ahead of the Christmas holidays".