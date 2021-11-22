British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends baffling Peppa Pig speech amid widespread criticism

Boris Johnson has defended his bizarre Peppa Pig references during his speech at the CBI conference. video / @BorisJohnson

Boris Johnson has defended his rambling speech to business leaders, amid widespread criticism as he appeared unprepared and confused by the contents.

During a bizarre speech to the Confederation of British Industry, the UK Prime Minister compared himself to Moses bringing delegates a "new Decalogue... back from Mount Sinai" and gave an impression of an accelerating car.

Johnson at times seemed to be unfamiliar with what he was saying, repeatedly sighing before losing his place, saying "forgive me, forgive me" as he rifled through papers. Eventually an anecdote about a visit to Peppa Pig World saved his bacon.

Speaking later, the Prime Minister said he thought the speech "went over well".

However, Rachel Reeves, Labour's shadow chancellor, branded it "shambolic", saying it "not only shows how unseriously he takes British business, but also how his Government lacks any plan for growth or to propel our enterprising nations forward".

She added: "No one was laughing, because the joke's not funny anymore."

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said it was a "perfect metaphor for Johnson's chaotic, incompetent Government".

A tale of two speeches saw Boris Johnson pepper his address at the CBI with references to Moses and children's cartoons, while Sir Keir Starmer insisted that Labour would "never spend money just for the sake of it".

Asking delegates for forgiveness after appearing to lose his place while rifling through his papers, Johnson compared his climate pledges to "a new Decalogue" from Mount Sinai and hailed the Peppa Pig World theme park for its safe streets and "discipline in schools".

Striking a more sombre note, Sir Keir seemed keen to atone for Labour's past business mistakes in its wilderness years, as he promised not to "throw cash" at every policy problem.

The Prime Minister defended his speech later on, although may now be more concerned by the prospect of as many as 20 of his own MPs rebelling against his social care reforms in the Commons at around 10pm.

Robert Buckland, the former justice secretary, is among those who will not be supporting plans which critics say will hit poorer recipients of care the hardest.

Speaking in the Commons, Edward Argar, the health and social care minister, defended the "integrated" plans as a step forward which will put the NHS on "a firm footing".