Prince Philip funeral: Meghan Markle's handwritten note as she mourns from US

Meghan Markle left a handwritten note to The Duke of Edinburgh remembering him, after she couldn't attend his funeral on medical grounds. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle left a handwritten note to The Duke of Edinburgh remembering him, after she couldn't attend his funeral on medical grounds. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle has penned a handwritten note to The Duke of Edinburgh as a way to pay tribute to his life.

The 39-year-old had asked for a personally written note to be left alongside a wreath she and Harry had offered as a tribute to the 99-year-old Prince Philip.

The couple also personally chose locally sourced flowers featured on the wreath, which have their own significance.

Acanthus mollis, or Bear's breeches, is the national flower of Greece which represent Philip's heritage, and Eryngium, or sea holly, represents the Royal Marines, the Sun reported.

The wreath also features campanula, which signifies gratitude and everlasting love, according to Mail Online, as well as rosemary to signify remembrance.

Harry and Meghan also chose lavender for devotion and roses in honour of June, Philip's birth month.

Harry and Meghan personally chose flowers on the colourful wreath they offered as a tribute (second from right). Photo / Getty Images

Meghan had hoped to attend the funeral, however, she was told by her doctor that she couldn't travel at this stage in her pregnancy.

She was advised against making the 8690km trip to Britain on medical grounds.

Prince Harry arrived in the UK several days before his grandfather's funeral.

She instead made "private arrangements" to mark Duke of Edinburgh's life.

Prince Philip's funeral was stripped back compared to other royal funerals because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Just 30 guests attended the funeral, and the Queen did not take part in the procession from Windsor Castle.

Family members who entered the chapel had to wear a mask and all members of the royal family had to sit two metres apart.

Prince Harry and Prince William have reunited, burying the hatchet that had seen them become distant over the past two years. Photo / BBC

BROTHERS REUNITED

William and Harry came together at Prince Philip's funeral as the royal family gathered to pay their final respects.

The brothers did not walk shoulder to shoulder in the procession behind the coffin, but were separated by cousin Peter Phillips as they walked in a line with other senior royals behind their grandfather's coffin.

However, as they left the chapel, Prince William and Prince Harry came shoulder to shoulder.

The brothers were seen standing side by side as they spoke to the Archbishop of Canterbury after Prince Philip's funeral.

Harry reportedly made contact with Charles, William, Beatrice and Eugenie since returning to the UK.

It is understood Harry wanted to "park any disputes" before the funeral.

He came face to face with his family for the first time today since quitting as a senior royal last year and since his explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey.