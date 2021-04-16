Queen Elizabeth shares favourite unseen photo of Prince Philip before funeral

The Queen has shared a never-before-seen image of herself and Prince Philip. Photo / The Royal Family

The Queen has shared a happy photographic memory of Prince Philip before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service.

The photo shows the royal couple during a relaxed moment in Scotland. The Telegraph reports the beautiful spot inspired the name of the Queen's newest Corgi, Muick.

The Queen and the Duke are grinning from ear-to-ear for the photo, and it is an image the public has never seen before.

"The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003," the post read. The photograph was taken by the Countess of Wessex.

The funeral will take place on Saturday (early Sunday NZ time).

The engagement of Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten to Princess Elizabeth was announced in July 1947 and the marriage took place in @wabbey on 20 Nov 1947.





The palace has been sharing several photos of the late Prince before the funeral. A series posted this morning reflects on the couple's loving marriage.

"The Queen and The Duke's enduring marriage has seen them support each other through many years of royal duties and raising a family together," the Royal Family Twitter account shared.

The Duke of Edinburgh was a loving husband and a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.





And there will be "unique touches" from Philip during the funeral.

The Duke helped design a Land Rover which will carry his coffin, and his two ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, will pull a carriage designed by The Duke of Edinburgh.

It is understood the Queen was at the side of her husband of 73 years when he died "peacefully" last week.

The Duke of Edinburgh spent his final days at the castle with his wife, who he lovingly called Lilibet throughout their long life together, after a 28-night stay in hospital, having been admitted in mid-February for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition. They had been married for 73 years. His wife has been Queen for 69 of those years.