Princess Eugenie's poignant tribute to 'dearest Grandpa' Philip

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Eugenie of York watch the racing as they attend Derby Day of the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Eugenie of York watch the racing as they attend Derby Day of the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Eugenie has issued a heartfelt tribute to her "dearest Grandpa", promising to look after "Granny" in his absence.

The Queen's granddaughter posted the touching eulogy on Instagram yesterday, recalling how the Duke of Edinburgh taught her to cook and paint.

The 31-year-old, who is the youngest of the Duke and Duchess of York's two daughters, wrote: "We all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days."

She also posted two images of herself and her grandfather - one with Prince Philip patting her on the head as a child and the other of her alongside the Duke and her sister Princess Beatrice, 32, at the Epsom Derby in June 2012.

"People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them," she added.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the Navy."

Referring to the Duke's habit of hosting family barbecues at Balmoral during the summer holidays, she said: "I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.

"I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you."

She ended the tribute, "With all my love, Eugenie."

The gallery director, who married tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in October 2018, named their first child August Philip Hawke Brooksbank after the Duke following his birth on February 9.

Prince Philip did not have the chance to meet the newborn before he passed away on Friday, aged 99.