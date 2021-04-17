Prince Philip's funeral: Prince Charles sheds tear as he farewells father

Prince Charles was seen crying as he followed the coffin during the ceremonial funeral procession for his father. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Charles was seen crying as he followed the coffin during the ceremonial funeral procession for his father. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Charles was visibly overcome with grief as he joined the solemn procession behind his father's coffin early today (NZ time).

A tear rolled down the face of the 72-year-old as he led senior family members behind the Land Rover transporting Prince Philip on his final journey.

The Prince of Wales, who was seen looking sombre when he visited Prince Philip during his hospitalisation in London, was again captured in a rare emotional moment during the occasion.

Prince Charles looked grief-stricken as he followed his father on the final journey to church. Photo / Getty Images

His eyes fixed on the coffin for the eight-minute walk, the Prince appeared visibly moved by the enormity of the occasion.

He had tears in his eyes as he donned his mask before taking his seat next to his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles was seen crying as he followed the coffin during the ceremonial funeral procession for his father. Photo / Getty Images

The grieving Prince of Wales, who shed tears for his late father when viewing tributes left at Buckingham Palace this week, looked sombre in a black mask as he was driven into his mother's Berkshire home.

Most members of the royal family kept their heads bowed during much of the ceremony.

A tearful Prince Charles watches as his father's body is carried to the altar, as he is supported by his wife Camilla. Photo / BBC

As Prince Philip made his final journey in the Land Rover, Charles followed behind the coffin in the royal procession, which included, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, followed but the feuding brothers were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips, viewed as a "peacemaker" between the two.

It was the first time the family had been united at Windsor since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May 2018.

Prince Charles blinks away tears as he follows the coffin into the church with his brothers behind him. Photo / BBC

While Prince Philip was known to not want "a fuss", the military man is likely to have appreciated the respectful pageantry, much of which he choreographed himself.

After a 50-minute service attended by 30 mourners, the Pipe Major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland played a lament, and buglers of the Royal Marines sounded The Last Post, as the Duke was laid to rest and his family — and the world — said their goodbyes.