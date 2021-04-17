Royal family: Prince Philip funeral takes place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

Prince Andrew speaks about how the Queen and other royals are coping following the death of Duke of Edinburgh. Video / BBC News / Getty

As Prince Philip was set to be farewelled overnight, the Queen released her favourite previously unseen picture of the pair.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was married to Queen Elizabeth for more than 73 years, died aged 99 nine days ago.

His funeral began at 2am today

New Zealand time, 3pm Saturday in the United Kingdom. The service was attended by only a small number of friends and family due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Duke was "her strength and her stay", said the Queen, before yesterday sharing a snap taken of the smiling couple by their daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

"The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland, in 2003," the caption read.

The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003.



📷Photograph by The Countess of Wessex. pic.twitter.com/CE030Ux0UB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021

The Queen was said to have been at her husband's bedside when he died at Windsor Castle.

Her final moment alone with him was expected to be a "moment of reflection" before Prince Philip's coffin was taken into St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the funeral service.

The service was also to include Royal Marines' buglers playing Action Stations, a Royal Naval tradition warning all to prepare for battle, as well as the sounding of The Last Post and singing of the National Anthem.

Restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 meant only 30 people could attend the service, mostly the prince's children and grandchildren, and that all attendees must wear a face mask.

Once inside the chapel, the Queen was also expected to sit on her own in the squire.

The 94-year-old was said to be "bearing up well" and "in control" as final preparations for the service took place yesterday.

That included directing attendees to dress in morning coats or day dresses, with medals, after alarm was raised when Prince Andrew demanded to attend the service as a uniformed Admiral, despite having to defer his promotion over his links to convicted sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein, news.com.au reported.

Tensions between Princes William and Harry - whose shaky relationship was further damaged by Harry and wife Meghan's recent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey - also raised nerves ahead of this morning's service, royal aides said.