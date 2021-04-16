The Queen releases first solo royal statement since Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth II issued her first solo royal statement since Prince Philip's death. Photo / AP

Queen Elizabeth has issued her first solo statement since the death of Prince Philip.

The British monarch lost her husband last week at the age of 99.

The Queen has issued her first statement in support of the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, where the community has been displaced by volcanic disruptions across the islands.

In the official statement, the Queen shared: "I have been saddened by the destruction and major disruption caused by volcanic eruptions in recent days, and my thoughts are with the many people and families who have been evacuated from their homes, and whose livelihoods have been affected. I send my thanks to the emergency services and all those involved in the relief effort. My prayers will remain with the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines at this very difficult time."

The Queen returned to work just four days after the death of her husband.

A poignant 'I' ; the first of what will be many solo statements from the now widowed queen pic.twitter.com/2Tk2N4MmqD — Anna Whitelock (@AnnaWhitelock) April 14, 2021

She hosted a retirement ceremony for the former Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel on Tuesday local time for the royal family's most senior aide, a post he'd held for 14 years. He had handed his wand and insignia of office back to the queen at the ceremony in Windsor Castle.

The engagement was recorded in the Court Circular, a daily list of events attended by the royals.

The Duke of Edinburgh was a loving husband and a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



The Queen and The Duke’s enduring marriage has seen them support each other through many years of Royal duties and raising a family together. pic.twitter.com/qEvDwNbBlm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021

The entry stated: "The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen, delivered up his Wand and Insignia of Office as Lord Chamberlain and the Badge of Chancellor of the Royal Victorian Order and took leave upon relinquishing his appointment as Lord Chamberlain, when Her Majesty invested him with the Royal Victorian Chain."